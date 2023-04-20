WASHINGTON — More than half a century ago, the Baltimore Orioles accomplished something that hadn’t been done for over 50 more years, and likely never will be accomplished again.

Jim Palmer, Mike Cuellar, Dave McNally and Pat Dobson each won 20 games for the American League champions, becoming the first quartet to do that for one team since the 1920 Chicago White Sox. These days, with five-man rotations, one-inning “openers” and analytics-driven pitch limits, there have been seasons without a single 20-game winner in the majors.

No one will confuse anyone on Baltimore’s current staff with hall of famer Palmer or his 1971 cohorts. But after authoring consecutive shutouts of the feckless Washington Nationals this week, the Orioles aren’t lagging as far behind in the modern arms race as they were recently.

“You saw what we can be the last couple games,” manager Brandon Hyde said after Wednesday night’s 4–0 victory. “It’s fun to watch young guys come into their own. They’ve all got great stuff. Two well-pitched games.”

If the Orioles can keep this up, their resurrection from the dregs of baseball to playoff contenders will be accelerated. They last made the playoffs in 2016, but through shrewd drafting and a plethora of high picks during their long rebuild, they’ve constructed a talented young everyday lineup headlined by catcher Adley Rutschmann, an early-season MVP candidate.

The pitching has been trickier, though. Baltimore allowed nine runs in each of their first three games against Boston, making the last-place Red Sox one of only three MLB teams since 1901 to accomplish that feat. The Orioles arrived in D.C. with a collective starters’ ERA of 6.39.

But the punchless Nationals were the cure for what ailed them.

On Tuesday night, 27-year-old Dean Kremer pitched 6⅔ shutout innings in a 1–0 win, lowering his personal ERA from 9.49 to 6.16. One night later, Kyle Bradish, 26, came off the disabled list and struck out seven in six scoreless inning of a 4–0 victory.

“I faced them last year on the other side of things. It was like, ‘Whoa, where’d all these guys come from?’ ” said second baseman Adam Frazier, a former Seattle Mariner who hit a two-run homer Wednesday. “I kind of knew we had some talent, and I feel like a lot of them are breaking the surface on what they can do. They are just learning how to pitch.”

That includes Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles’ first-round pick in 2018 and the projected ace of their future staff. He has a 6.91 ERA in his first three career starts, never making it more than five innings in any of them despite averaging 92 pitches per outing.

“It’s all about getting ahead in the count,” Hyde said, noting one of the deficiencies of most young pitchers.

Still, things are a lot rosier in Baltimore than they’ve been in a while. At least half of Wednesday’s announced crowd of 22,598 at Nationals Park was dressed in orange and black, and they started a “Let’s Go O’s” chant in the ninth inning, after most of the home team’s fans had left early.

It’s unwise to put too much stock in back-to-back shutouts of a Nationals team that ranks 29th out of 30 major league teams in slugging percentage and 27th in runs scored.

But the Orioles (11–7) have a forgiving early-season schedule that already has featured four games against the dreadful Oakland A’s and two against the rebuilding Nats and now brings seven against Detroit, three more against Boston and three against Kansas City in the next two weeks.

That could give Baltimore’s young staff a chance to build confidence.

“I think we have a lot of really good arms on this team, and everybody’s kind of putting it together,” said Bradish, who went just 1⅔ innings against Texas in his first start of 2023 before taking a line drive off his shin. “I think going forward, you’ll see a lot of more of this.”