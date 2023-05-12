Perhaps the best analogy to Daniel Snyder's long-awaited sale of the Washington Commanders' sale is a patient coming out of a decades-long coma.

There's plenty of rehabilitation and work to do. But the worst seems to be past, and the nightmare is over.

Josh Harris' Friday afternoon announcement that his group has finalized an agreement to end Snyder's reign of error by purchasing the Commanders constitutes the best news for the franchise in 32 years.

Since Joe Gibbs walked off the Metrodome field on the evening of Jan. 26, 1992 with his third Vince Lombardi Trophy in a 10-year span, it's been all downhill. The plummet was only accelerated by Snyder's mismanagement and arrogance after he bought the franchise he grew up idolizing from Jack Kent Cooke's estate in seven years later.

Sustained mediocrity is bad enough in an Any Given Sunday league that rewards the worst teams with high draft picks. And let's be clear, Washington's recent record (five playoff appearances, two first-round wins in the past 31 seasons, the past 24 under Snyder) is atrocious.

Combine that with Snyder's greed and misogyny, and you get a toxic atmosphere that alienated tens of thousands of die-hard supporters and left a generation unfamiliar with success. While the franchise's value soared to a record $6.05 million sale price during Snyder's quarter-century in charge, it's impossible to overstate how far its reputation fell -- not only in on-field performance, but in prestige.

It would take too long to list the litany of poor personnel decisions, mistreatment of female employees and other scandals, but consider this:

Where RFK Stadium's rafters once literally rocked during playoff victories and tickets were treasured, FedEx Field (which Snyder didn't build) became antiquated and filled with visiting team jerseys. It got so bad that Snyder himself stopped attending home games after his $10 million fine from the NFL in 2022, if only to avoid heckling from the few home fans who showed up.

It's been said that you can't turn around an aircraft carrier on a dime, and the Commanders under Snyder were the NFL's answer to the Titanic. There's no guarantee that Harris and his group will produce a winner immediately -- especially given the team's tough 2023 schedule announced Thursday night -- but his stewardship of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers gives fans hope.

Like Snyder, Harris grew up in suburban Maryland and became insanely wealthy. Simply by not being Snyder, he'll get a honeymoon period. It doesn't hurt that one of his prime investors is Magic Johnson, one of the most beloved figures in American sports.

Don't be surprised if this becomes Ron Rivera's final season in charge, especially if the Commanders start slowly. He's produced just one playoff appearance (and no winning records) in his past five seasons coaching in Carolina and Washington.

Aside from matchups with powerhouses Buffalo and Philadelphia, the first six weeks of Washington's 2023 schedule are the most forgiving, with a set of brutal late-season tests. This team seems to have 6-11 written all over it.

Rivera is going with a quarterback (Sam Howell) who has exactly one regular-season game under his belt, and Rivera's teams in D.C. have started 2–9 in 2020, 2–6 in '21 and 1–4 last fall. Another slow start may not allow him a chance for one of the mid- to late-season surges that have annually followed.

Even if the Commanders struggle out out of the gate, though, you won't see the angst that became an annual event in the DMV. In fact, you could argue that the worse they are this fall, the better their long-term outlook.

A truly wretched record could give Washington a shot at drafting its elusive franchise quarterback (perhaps Southern Cal's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye) next spring.

And most fans would likely consider it a successful season if Harris and his group can finalize a new stadium deal (especially on the old RFK site) after Snyder alienated civic leaders in D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

Snyder's most remarkable feat was becoming universally despised in a region where it's impossible to get a consensus on anything. Now that he's officially on the way out, could we hope for a deficit ceiling deal or an agreement on other hot-button political issues?

Of course not. But downtrodden Commanders fans will take their victories -- especially one this monumental -- whenever they can get them.