Washington Football Team report card

Quarterback—D: Two costly interceptions negated Taylor Heinicke's 248 yards passing and 40 yards rushing.

Running backs—C+: Antonio Gibson scored twice, but he averaged just three yards per carry on the afternoon.

Receivers—B: Ricky Seals–Jones and DeAndre Carter stepped up, but Marshon Lattimore made Terry McLaurin a non-factor.

Offensive line—B-: Despite losing Sam Cosmi to injury, this unit allowed only two sacks in Heinicke's 43 dropbacks.

Defensive line—B+: Chase Young finally got his first sack and caused a fumble, but this group couldn't get off the field late.

Linebackers—C-: Cole Holcomb had a pick, but Jamin Davis still hasn't made the impact expected from a first-round pick.

Secondary—F: This group allowed an easy 72-yard TD pass and an inexcusably easy Hail Mary score before halftime.

Special teams—C: Tress Way had another strong day punting, but even he was outshined by the Saints' Blake Gillikin.