Courtland tops Massaponax in JM holiday tournament final

Colin Ryan scored 14 points Wednesday night to lead Courtland over Massaponax 63-59 in the championship game of the James Monroe Holiday boys basketball tournament.

After a chippy defensive first half, both offenses let loose. Courtland went into the second half with a 28-22 lead.

In the third quarter, Massaponax (6-2) took its first lead since 2-0, as the Panthers fought back by tightening up their defense.

In the fourth quarter, Courtland (7-2) regained the lead by getting to the free-throw line more in the fourth quarter compared to the first three quarters combined.

“Tonight’s game, I have to give it to my guys off the bench, they stepped up and they played a tremendous game," Courtland coach Eric Davis said. "Sometimes you get the unexpected, Trevon Adams, Colin [Ryan] had big games for us.”

Christian Lewis added 12 points and Tremon Adams 11 for the Cougars. Despite scoring only four points in the championship game, Courtland senior guard Aaron Brooks took home tournament MVP honors. The Cougars beat the Panthers for the second time in three meetings this season.