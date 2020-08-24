Culp reaches the finish line in his career as Fredericksburg's running documentarian

While technology—first reusable chips, then disposable ones embedded in race bibs—has changed over the years, Culp was a constant. After timing more than 1,300 races by his own estimation, the last of which was a 50K in Dahlgren on Aug. 1, he’s putting down his watch and retiring.

“It was a challenge every race, I’ll say that,” said Culp, 64. “I didn’t enjoy the rain.”

Racing Timing Unlimited came into being as a result of Culp’s work with the Great Train Race. By 2006, the event had grown into the largest of its kind in the country, with over 3,000 children entered to run a Sunday morning one-mile stretch of downtown Fredericksburg.

“It was so bad with manual timing,” Culp recalled. “In some of the heats, kids had to finish before they got to the finish line. It just got so backed up.”

Culp saw that other chip timing companies around the state were charging exorbitant fees. So he founded his own.

“Our goal was just mostly to get more kids running and not charge an arm and a leg to do it,” he said.