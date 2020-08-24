Culp reaches the finish line in his career as Fredericksburg's running documentarian

Two years ago, a concerned Vic Culp approached King George High School cross country coach Paul Koepfinger following the running of the Chancellor Invitational at Loriella Park.
Culp, the Fredericksburg area’s preeminent race timer, explained that he couldn’t find a chip time for one of Koepfinger’s runners.
Koepfinger was adamant that not only had the boy finished the race, but that he himself had checked beforehand to ensure all of the Foxes’ runners were wearing their ankle chips.
Four hours later, Koepfinger received an email from Culp. He wrote that he’d received the video footage and zoomed in on the runner in question: no chip.
“Did I feel stupid,” Koepfinger said with a laugh. “But that’s the beauty of Vic—he had two- and three-level backup systems. He was not going to let anything fail.”
If you’ve run a race in the Fredericksburg area since 2007, odds are that Culp and his nonprofit, Race Timing Unlimited, faithfully recorded the details. His white Ford e350 van and accompanying trailer became a fixture at the finish lines of area cross country meets, where he provided a necessary service at a price well below the going rate.
“You knew that once you plugged Vic in, you were getting more than you paid for,” Koepfiner said. “He’s always a bargain and a value.”
While technology—first reusable chips, then disposable ones embedded in race bibs—has changed over the years, Culp was a constant. After timing more than 1,300 races by his own estimation, the last of which was a 50K in Dahlgren on Aug. 1, he’s putting down his watch and retiring.
“It was a challenge every race, I’ll say that,” said Culp, 64. “I didn’t enjoy the rain.”
Racing Timing Unlimited came into being as a result of Culp’s work with the Great Train Race. By 2006, the event had grown into the largest of its kind in the country, with over 3,000 children entered to run a Sunday morning one-mile stretch of downtown Fredericksburg.
“It was so bad with manual timing,” Culp recalled. “In some of the heats, kids had to finish before they got to the finish line. It just got so backed up.”
Culp saw that other chip timing companies around the state were charging exorbitant fees. So he founded his own.
“Our goal was just mostly to get more kids running and not charge an arm and a leg to do it,” he said.
On more than 70 mornings each year, Culp would wake early and arrive at the course 90 minutes before race start. By that point, the former IT professional had already entered all registered runners into a results database by their bib numbers. He’d then sync that the start and finish boxes with the correct time of day.
Now those tasks will fall to Arsenal Events, a Stafford-based company owned by Kristen Loescher and her husband, Ken. Culp sold much of his equipment to Arsenal in May, and the outfit has hired some of his former employees. Notably, Arsenal will host the Blue and Gray Half Marathon each December moving forward.
“I understand older runners,” Culp said. “But I have a feeling I was a little bit out of touch with the younger 20-and 30-year-olds,” Culp said. “That’s sort of what Arsenal is bringing in. They’re more attuned to that type of person.”
An accomplished runner in his own right, Culp replied to an ad in a 1994 edition of The Free Lance—Star, attended an interest meeting and became one of the co-founders of the Fredericksburg Area Running Club. Over the years, he’s served alternatively as the organization’s treasurer, director, president and newsletter editor.
“I call him the godfather, because there isn’t anything Vic doesn’t know,” said FARC’s current director, Aimee Weems.
With no affiliation to local high schools beyond a desire to promote running, Culp allowed coaches and athletes alike to tap his encyclopedic knowledge about courses and conditions.
“He wasn’t just a guy who did timing; he knew about every team,” Koepfinger said. “He was a professor of the sport.”
Culp isn’t riding off into the sunset—he’s running toward it. This November, he’ll will compete in the JFK 50-miler for the 25th straight year. The annual ultramarathon is held in Washington County, Md.
In that regard, retirement will look only slightly different for Culp. Instead of standing beside the finish line, he intends to be in front of it.
“How am I going to spend my time?” he said. “I’m going to run.”
