In the first time attending Home Run Derby X, former Washington National Ian Desmond led his team to the championship Saturday night, as his Freddies defeated former champion Jake Arrieta and Gus Bus, 56-55.

Virginia Credit Union Stadium was sold out on Saturday night for the Home Run Derby X’s second ever appearance in the United States, the first was two weeks ago in Hartford, Conn. The electricity in the air throughout each batter had everyone’s heads in the air watching balls fly out the park left and right. Fan favorite Gerardo Parra played with the Choppin’ Georges and lead the crowd in his favorite song “Baby Shark” one last time.

Alex Rauso walked off the night for the Freddies. Desmond scored 31 points in his round and tagging in for teammate Jasmine Picini in her round. Arrieta scored 27 points on 10 home runs; former Wake Forest player Charlie Morgan added 12 points, and Texas Smoke softball star Baylee Klingler scored six for the Gus Bus.

Four three-player teams competed in Home Run Derby X: The Freddies, Gus Bus, The Fundadores, and the Choppin’ Georges. Teams competed in three-inning games, with each batter getting 2 1/2 minutes to hit as many home runs as possible, with the option of tagging in a teammate midway through the session. The opposing team can catch fly balls in the catch zone to earn points. On Friday, 36 applicants tried out for eight spots and four reserve spots along with celebrity players.

In the semifinals, Desmond stole the show with 23 home runs as the Freddies defeated former Boston Red Sox star Johnny Gomes and the Fundadores 59-56. Gomes scored 20 points, USA women’s national team star Ashton Lansdell earned 17 points, and local star Beau Banglesdorf added 12 points for the Fundadore in the loss.

Former World Series champion and silver slugger award winner Arrieta put up 36 points on 20 home runs in a 61-55 semifinal win over the Choppin’ Georges.