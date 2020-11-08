Dominion Raceway: Donnellys cap season's finish with Late Model victories

Dominion Raceway crowned its last three champions Saturday night and the father–son duo of Chris and Aaron Donnelly picked up wins in their features to cap off the season.

Chris Donnelly outlasted five cautions and a red flag situation to hold off pole sitter Zack Lightfoot and Ray Terczak pick up his first win of the year in the Virginia Racer Late Model division. Lightfoot picked up his second points championship in the class in three years.

The tightest race of the night in points was in the Mini Stock division where Kris Kurtz won the title by overtaking Keith Riley, whose night ended due to a steering issue. Jessie Yopp picked up the race win followed by Cameron Ruggles and Daniel Bentley. Kurtz picked up the 2020 points Championship.

Gary Burke wrapped up the Dominion Stock division title with a second-place finish behind Richard Powers, who picked up his second race win of the year.

The Late Model division ran a 75-lap and a 25-lap feature that saw Landon Pembelton win his first ever Late Model race in the 75-lap race. Last week he won the championship for the Challenge Series in the Virginia Racer Late model.

When asked which was sweeter, Pembelton said “I really liked that championship, but this one was just as big.”