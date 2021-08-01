Drivers push machines to limit in two days of racing at Dominion Raceway

Big money was at stake in all of the classes last weekend at Dominion Raceway, with the annual Soles4Souls charity race with racing over two days.

Friday night kicked of the action with features in the Dominion Stocks, UCAR and Any Car division, and Saturday night saw twin 100-lap races for the Geico of Fredericksburg Late Models as well as features for the Truckin Thunder Virginia Racer division and the INEX Legends and Bandos.

Mason Bailey took the Late Model pole but started fifth in the opener. John Goin led much of the race, but Peyton Sellers took advantage of three cautions, passed Goin with 20 laps to go and posted his eighth consecutive win on the season. Rounding out the top three were Landon Pembelton and Goin.

Goin earned the win in the nightcap, which was red-flagged because of early rain by rain and called seven laps early. Sellers had marched through the field and was running second when the rain shortened his attempt for national bonus points. Chase Burrow finished third.