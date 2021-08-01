Drivers push machines to limit in two days of racing at Dominion Raceway

Big money was at stake in all of the classes last weekend at Dominion Raceway, with the annual Soles4Souls charity race with racing over two days.
Friday night kicked of the action with features in the Dominion Stocks, UCAR and Any Car division, and Saturday night saw twin 100-lap races for the Geico of Fredericksburg Late Models as well as features for the Truckin Thunder Virginia Racer division and the INEX Legends and Bandos.
Mason Bailey took the Late Model pole but started fifth in the opener. John Goin led much of the race, but Peyton Sellers took advantage of three cautions, passed Goin with 20 laps to go and posted his eighth consecutive win on the season. Rounding out the top three were Landon Pembelton and Goin.
Goin earned the win in the nightcap, which was red-flagged because of early rain by rain and called seven laps early. Sellers had marched through the field and was running second when the rain shortened his attempt for national bonus points. Chase Burrow finished third.
In the Truckin Thunder Virginia Racer division, Chris Donnelly led the entire race and survived three cautions to edge Eddie Slagle by a fender in one of the closest finishes in the history of the track. Andrew Lang was third. Points leader Ryan Matthews finished a disappointing eighth, but still holds a substantial lead over Mike Ganoe who finished fourth.
In the INEX series, Layton Harrison earned an emotional first career win after his father passed away earlier in the year. Charlie Beals and Trevor Krouse rounded out the top three.
In the Bando division, Ryley Music picked up the win coming from fourth starting position. Trey Williams and Ayden Millette rounded out the top three.
On Friday night, Carson Higgs picked up his first Alcova Mortgage Dominion Stocks win over Richard Powers and Dan Rogers. Gary Burke, last year’s track champion and currently third in points, came home ninth after blowing his motor.
The Alcova Mortgage UCAR division seemed to run more caution laps than green ones, and once the dust settled, Michael Frayser took home the win over hard charging Kris Kurtz and Jimmy Parker. Current points leader Mike Chapman came home fifth.
On other action, Bradley Wilson took the checked in the 4-cylinder division and Troy Curtis picked up the win for the eight-cylinder division in the Absolutely Amish Structures Any Car class.
This coming Saturday is twin night with the Truckin Thunder Virginia Racers, Alcova Mortgage Modifieds, and the mini cups all running twin features. Gates open at 5 p.m. and green flag drops at 7.