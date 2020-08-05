RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Charlie Taylor (charlietaylorfishing.com) reports fair smallmouth bass action above the city. Small chartreuse crankbaits, plastic grubs and topwater baits are taking some good fish. The larger fish are being taken on live crayfish and minnows. In the tidal stretches, largemouth bass are taking shad colored crankbaits and plastic worms. Catfish action is excellent in the tidal stretches, with cut shad and eel the baits of choice. Lots of pan-sized catfish are being caught throughout the river, with an occasional blue, to 30 pounds, being caught. Schools of crappie are being found on submerged brush and blowdowns, in 8-12 feet of water.
POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports anglers are still catching tons of white perch. One regulars nabbed 170 in three hours. Puppy drum are still being caught on lures as well as bait. Rockfish are a plentiful by-catch, but must be released. Big catfish are still on the prowl.
LAKE ANNA: Before the storm passed through, Lake Anna Striper Guide Service reports that water temps reached the mid to low 90s. Summer striper patterns will continue through this month with plenty of schools roaming the main lake regions of the lake. As soon as the nights begin to cool there will be a bait migration to the backs of the creeks and the stripers will turn on in very shallow water and chase bait to the surface. Stripers are feeding heavily on herring when they are schooled. Bass are relating to deeper structures. Deep-diving crankbaits are working well along with jigs tipped with worms. Marina docks are also holding nice bass. Crappie are holding on all the bridge pilings uplake and on brush piles in 10-20 feet of water. Catfishcan be caught basically everywhere there is bait present. Work areas less than 25 feet deep and use live bait if possible.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and stained. The crappie bite seems to be picking up in the mid lake area (8-12 feet), with minnows the bait of choice. Bass are schooling midday. Small lures will entice bites. Catfishing remains good, with chicken liver being the bait of choice, along with a few big fish coming on jumbo minnows. A few walleye have been caught in the upper end grassbeds with live bait.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.