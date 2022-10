Commanders/Colts information

TAMPA, Fla. — The dismay is borne of expectations. How can an offense with the NFL’s all-time leading passer be near the bottom of the league in scoring? How does an offense with multiple Pro Bowl receivers and tight ends falter? How does a running back, taken with the No. 4 pick in a draft, end up 46th in the NFL in yards per attempt? This is why offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is under ...