Commanders report card

Quarterback—D–: Carson Wentz didn't help his beleaguered offensive line by holding the ball too long on several sacks.

Running backs—C–: Antonio Gibson essentially became a non-factor with the early deficit and had just 40 all-purpose yards.

Receivers—B–: Terry McLaurin finished with good stats, but the Eagles took him out of the game plan when it mattered.

Offensive line—F: A reshuffled group had no chance against Philadelphia's powerful front four, allowing nine sacks.

Defensive line—C: Thinned by injury, this group had trouble getting to Jalen Hurts, but did produce a safety and a sack.

Linebackers—C–: Jamin David was credited with two sacks in arguably his best game, but it wasn't nearly good enough.

Secondary—D: Benjamin St.–Juste proved he's more than a nickel corner, but this group couldn't contain DeVonta Smith.

Special teams—B+: As often happens, punter Tress Way was the team's most productive player. That's a problem.

Coaching—F: Starting with Ron Rivera's late first-quarter challenge flag, the Commanders' staff was overwhelmed all day.

—Steve DeShazo