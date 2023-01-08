 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Commanders report card

Quarterback—A–: In his NFL debut, Sam Howell showed enough poise, mobility and arm strength to earn a look next summer.

Running backs—B–: With Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson injured, Jarret Patterson filled in admirably with 78 yards rushing.

Receivers—B: Terry McLaurin provided the day’s two biggest catches, with a 17-yard touchdown and a 52-yard go pattern.

Offensive line—C–: Howell was sacked three times and avoided a couple of others with his scrambling ability.

Defensive line—B+: This group managed just one sack, but dominated Dallas’ blockers and stymied the Cowboys’ run game.

Linebackers—C: Without two injured starters, David Mayo and company still managed to keep the Cowboys in check.

Secondary—A–: Kendal Fuller’s pick-six capped a day that saw the defensive backs render Dallas’ receivers ineffective.

Special teams—D: Joey Slye’s field goal and PAT misses weren’t costly in the game, but do cloud his future with the team.

Coaching—B+: With no playoff hope and without several injured starters, Ron Rivera managed to keep his team motivated.

—Steve DeShazo

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

