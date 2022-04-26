Fredericksburg-area players drafted by the NFL over the years

Here's a list of players from the Fredericksburg area who have been drafted by the NFL:
1979: Steve Atkins (Spotsylvania HS): Maryland RB, second round to Green Bay Packers (44th overall)
2000: Darnell Alford (Chancellor HS): Boston College OT to Kansas City Chiefs, sixth round (188th overall)
2007: Jermond Bushrod (King George HS): Towson OT to New Orleans Saints, fourth round (125th overall); Nate Ilaoa (North Stafford HS): Hawaii RB to Philadelphia Eagles, seventh round (236th overall)
2011: Torrey Smith (Stafford HS): Maryland WR to Baltimore Ravens, second round (58th overall)
2014: Dexter McDougle (Stafford HS): Maryland DB to New York Jets, third round (80th overall)
2016: DeAndre Houston-Carson (Massaponax HS): William & Mary DB to Chicago Bears, sixth round (185th overall)
2018: DaeSean Hamilton (Mountain View HS): Penn State WR to Denver Broncos, fourth round (113th overall)
2019: Gary Jennings (Colonial Forge HS): West Virginia WR to Seattle Seahawks, fourth round (120th overall)
2020: Yetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor HS): Penn State DE to Carolina Panthers, second round (38th overall)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!