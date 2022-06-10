Class 4 state softball semifinal: Tuscarora is too strong for King George

After using a perfect pitching game to advance to the Class 4 state softball finals, the King George Foxes knew they’d have to come close to another flawless performance to get past unbeaten Tuscarora Friday.

They didn’t miss by much, but against a pitcher as dominant as the Huskies’ Lindsay Mullens, even perfection might not have been enough.

Mullens held the Foxes hitless as Tuscarora earned a 2–0 victory and advanced to Saturday’s state final. The Huskies (25–0) will face Hanover on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Riverbend High School, seeking the first state title in school history. Hanover defeated Halifax 4–2 in the second semifinal.

Mullens, a University of Louisville signee, struck out 14 and walked two, keeping the Foxes’ hitters off balance for the entire 70-minute game with an assortment of pitches, including an effective changeup.

“[She] changes speed and locations, and when you don’t see something like that, or the caliber of that during the season, it’s tough,” said King George coach Neil Lyburn, who called Mullens the best pitcher the Foxes had faced.

King George (19–5) managed only three base runners. One came in the fifth inning when, trailing 1–0, leadoff batter Haylee Callahan struck out but reached on a wild pitch. Abigail Clarke sacrificed her to second.

But with the potential tie run 120 feet from home, Mullen struck out Brooke Rolocut and Madison Sabota to end the threat.

“Seeing the ball move like that, it threw me off a little bit,” said Rolocut, who had previously played travel ball with Mullens. “But it was a really good challenge, nonetheless.”

After mowing down the Foxes for the first six innings, Mullen got some help from her defense in the seventh.

Center fielder Lillian Scheivert made a diving catch on King George’s best-hit ball of the day, a sinking line drive by Kendall Morgan, for the first out. Third baseman Olivia Bruns then laid out to snag a spinning looper off the bat of Paige Headley. Affter Callahan drew a walk, Mullens struck out Clarke to end it.

“With my girls, I know they have my back and whatever I throw, I know they can pick me up if I miss,” Mullens said. “It was awesome to see them make plays behind my back. I know they can do everything I expect them to do.”

Abby Greenwood, who retired all 21 Great Bridge batters she faced in Tuesday’s 4–0 quarterfinal victory, was solid again on the mound for the Foxes.

She ran into trouble in the first inning, hitting leadoff batter Katie Schweivert with a pitch and allowing an infield RBI single to Tristin Koerner. But after another hit batsman, she struck out Mullen and induced Bruns to fly out to minimize the damage.

“She struggled throwing the inside pitch. They were hugging the plate and the ball kind of got away from her,” Lyburn said. “Hitting a couple of batters, that gave them a little leeway at the plate, getting runners on base. But she came back, and we held our own for the next five innings.”

Despite allowing a hit in every inning, Greenwood kept the Titans from scoring again until the seventh. She got some help from Rolocut, who threw out a runner at the plate in the third inning.

Tuscarora added an insurance run in the seventh on Hannah Schmittle’s RBI single, and Mullen finished off the no-hitter to end King George’s quest of reaching its first state final in any sport since the football team lost to Graham in the 1995 Division 3 title game.

It might not be the Foxes’ last hurrah, though. Rolocut and shortstop Hannah Linder are their only graduating seniors.

“We fought hard. I never thought we’d get this far,” Rolocut said.

Added Lyburn: “We gave it our best. Little town out of King George, playing in the final four. Can’t hang your head, because we were one of the last four teams playing softball in this [class].”

R H E

King George 000 000 0 — 0 0 0

Tuscarora 100 001 X — 2 7 0

ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke. LINDSEY MULLEN and Tristin Koener.

