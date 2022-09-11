Commanders report card

Quarterback—B+: Carson Wentz recovered from two critical turnovers to lead two late TD drives in his D.C. début.

Running backs—B: With 58 rushing yards and 72 receiving yards, Antonio Gibson was productive and versatile.

Receivers—A: We finally saw why Rivera wanted Curtis Samuel and drafted Jahan Dotson to team with Terry McLaurin.

Offensive line—A-: A patchwork assortment up front allowed only one sack of Wentz and gave the offense a chance.

Defensive line—B: Quiet most of the day, Montez Sweat created a late turnover with a fierce rush of Trevor Lawrence.

Linebackers—C: Jamin Davis was put in too many unfavorable coverage situations on a day when this group struggled.

Secondary—B-: Darrick Forest shined replacing the injured Kam Curl, but Kendall Fuller struggled with penalties.

Special teams—B: Joey Slye sent all five of his kickoffs for touchbacks, and Tress Ways was his usual steady self.

Coaching—B: Scott Turner’s offensive plan was sharp early and late, while Jack Del Rio’s defense played just well enough.

—Steve DeShazo