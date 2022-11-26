Commanders report card

Quarterback—C: Taylor Heinicke threw two TD passes but made life interesting with an interception and a near-pick.

Running backs—A: Brian Robinson posted his first career 100-yard game came and also caught a touchdown pass.

Receivers—C+: On a quiet day for the wideouts, tight end John Bates hauled in the go-ahead TD reception.

Offensive line—A: This group set the tone in the running game and didn't allow a sack of Heinicke all day.

Defensive line—B–: The Falcons ran almost at will, but Daron Payne's late pass deflection saved the day.

Linebackers—C: Jamin Davis (10 tackles) continues to progress in Cole Holcomb's extended absence.

Secondary—B+: Safeties Forrest and Curl combined for 19 tackles, and Kendall Fuller made a heads-up pick.

Special teams—C: Joey Slye missed a PAT but kept the ball out of Cordarelle Patterson's hands on returns.

Coaching—B+: This team is finally emerging in the gritty image of its head coach, Ron Rivera.