Commanders report card

Quarterback D- Aside from one impressive first-half drive, Wentz squandered his chance at redemption.

Running backs C Brian Robinson ran hard and gained 87 yards, but holes were often hard to find.

Receivers C- Logan Thomas had his best game (six catches), but Terry McLaurin caught just two balls.

Offensive line D This unit struggled to keep Myles Garrett (1.5 sacks) out of Wentz’s face.

Defensive line C Daron Payne had two sacks, but Jonathan Allen’s knee injury was costly.

Linebackers B- Jamin Davis and David Mayo combined for 17 tackles, but many came downfield.

Secondary D Kendall Fuller’s costly missed tackle highlighted a day filled with blown coverages.

Special teams C A completely unremarkable day in which Tress Way wasn’t the game’s best punter.

Coaching F Even if Wentz was the right choice, the team was unprepared for its big opportunity.

-Steve DeShazo