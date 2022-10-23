Commanders Report Card

Quarterback—B-: Taylor Heinicke shook off jitters and a horrid start to make enough key throws to win.
Running—backs B: Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson combined for 122 yards and five receptions.
Receivers—A–: Terry McLaurin tops a lengthy list of reasons why the Commanders won the game.
Offensive line—B+: Heinicke suffered just one sack, and the runners had holes to maneuver through.
Defensive line—B: No sacks of Rodgers, but there was enough pressure to make him throw quickly.
Linebackers—C: Packers star tight end Robert Tonyan was held to three insignificant receptions.
Secondary—B+: With more youth, this group has reduced the number of chunk passes allowed.
Special teams—A–: Slye hit an upright, but Tress Way’s punting was one of the keys to victory.
Coaching—B: After early struggles, Scott Turner fine-tuned the game plan to Heinicke’s strengths.