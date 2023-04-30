Long before E.J. Jenkins chose to sign with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent, he was impressed with their earlier offseason acquisitions.

It didn’t hurt that one of them was Aaron Rodgers.

“I love what they’re building,” Jenkins said Sunday, hours after the Chancellor High School graduate agreed to a free-agent contract with the Jets. “I love their coach (Robert Saleh), and I love all the moves they’ve made for the upcoming season.”

The highest-profile of those transactions was their trade for Rodgers, who joined the Jets in a much-anticipated trade from Green Bay that was finalized last week.

Jenkins hopes to earn a shot at catching passes from Rodgers last season — as well as learning from the four-time NFL MVP quarterback.

“I’m going to try to get as much information as possible from him,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins wasn’t the only local athlete who agreed to a free-agent contract over the weekend. Mountain View High School graduate Robert Soderholm received an offer to attend the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie minicamp after earning All-America honors as a long snapper at VMI.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Jenkins went undrafted after spending time as a receiver at St. Francis (Pa.), South Carolina and Georgia Tech but had multiple offers from NFL teams, all of whom planned to convert him to tight end.

The Jets currently have four tight ends (Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, C.J. Ozuma and Kenny Yebeaoh) on their roster. They also spent a seventh-round pick on Zack Kuntz, who ranked second among FBS tight ends with 73 receptions for Old Dominion in 2021 before missing most of last season with a injury.

That choice “didn’t weigh on my decision one bit,” said Jenkins, who will attend the Jets’ rookie minicamp next weekend. “I hope to make teams realize that I was a draftable tight end. I’m gonna give it everything I’ve got.”

Soderholm also will have to prove himself to earn a spot on the Seahawks’ roster this fall. They currently don’t have a long snapper on their roster, but reportedly signed Chris Stoll, who won the Patrick Mannelly Award as college football’s best long snapper at Penn State last fall, while also inviting Soderholm to next weekend’s minicamp.

“I plan on attending and beating (Stoll) out,” Soderholm said in a text message.

Soderholm will see at least other one familiar face next weekend: former VMI quarterback Reece Udinski, who also agreed to a free-agent deal with Seattle.

North Stafford graduate Devin Ravenel accepted an invitation to the Baltimore Ravens minicamp. He ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at James Madison University’s pro day last month after catching 24 passes for 312 yards and seven touchdown receptions as a redshirt senior in 2022.

“I haven’t really had too much film of me playing (in college), so I want to showcase what I did at pro day. I think that helped me a lot,” he said.