 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fredericksburg-area players drafted by the NFL over the years

  • 0

Here's a list of players from the Fredericksburg area who have been drafted by the NFL:

Spotsylvania's Steve Atkins

Steve Atkins starred at Spotsylvania High School and Maryland before playing three seasons in the NFL.

1979: Steve Atkins (Spotsylvania HS): Maryland RB, second round to Green Bay Packers (44th overall)

Darnell Alford

Former Chancellor standout Darnell Alford provides pass protection for his Boston College teammates against the Navy.

2000: Darnell Alford (Chancellor HS): Boston College OT to Kansas City Chiefs, sixth round (188th overall)

Jermon Bushrod

Jermon Bushrod  was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

2007: Jermond Bushrod (King George HS): Towson OT to New Orleans Saints, fourth round (125th overall); Nate Ilaoa (North Stafford HS): Hawaii RB to Philadelphia Eagles, seventh round (236th overall)

Torrey Smith

Torrey Smith celebrates his second of three first-quarter touchdown catches.

2011: Torrey Smith (Stafford HS): Maryland WR to Baltimore Ravens, second round (58th overall)

Dexter McDougle

Dexter McDougle volunteered at Torrey Smith's L.E.V.E.L. UP Camp on July 15, 2017 at Stafford High School.

2014: Dexter McDougle (Stafford HS): Maryland DB to New York Jets, third round (80th overall)

DeAndre Houston-Carson

DeAndre Houston-Carson was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round.

2016: DeAndre Houston-Carson (Massaponax HS): William & Mary DB to Chicago Bears, sixth round (185th overall)

People are also reading…

DaeSean Hamilton

Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton works out at West Springfield High School on July 2, 2019 in Springfield, Va.

2018: DaeSean Hamilton (Mountain View HS): Penn State WR to Denver Broncos, fourth round (113th overall)

Gary Jennings

West Virginia wide receiver Gary Jennings runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. 

2019: Gary Jennings (Colonial Forge HS): West Virginia WR to Seattle Seahawks, fourth round (120th overall)

Yetur Gross-Matos

In 2020, Yetur Gross-Matos became the second Chancellor player to be drafted by the NFL. 

2020: Yetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor HS): Penn State DE to Carolina Panthers, second round (38th overall)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert