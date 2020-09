Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

After missing last week’s game with a concussion, former Chancellor High School standout Yetur Gross–Matos is expected to play for the Carolina Panthers Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gross–Matos, a second-round pick of the Panthers last spring, practiced fully on Thursday and Friday and is listed as a starter at right defensive end. He made one tackle in his professional debut two weeks ago.