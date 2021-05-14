Hamilton reportedly tears ACL

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Former Mountain View High School football star DaeSean Hamilton tore his ACL while working out away from the Denver Broncos’ facility, according to an NFL.com report.

Hamilton, the Broncos’ fourth-round draft pick in 2018, was a candidate to be traded before last month’s draft, according to reports, but found no takers. They planned to release or trade him on Thursday before learning of his injury.

It’s unlikely Hamilton will be healthy enough to play for anyone this fall. ACL tears normally require up to a year of rehabilitation after surgery.

Hamilton is reportedly the second Denver player to suffer a serious injury while training offsite this spring. Starting right offensive tackle Ju’Wan James tore his Achilles tendon and was placed on the non-football injury list.

Hamilton, who set a school record for career receptions at Penn State, has 81 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns in three professional seasons. He caught a career-low 23 passes in 2020.