JM grad Jeff Scott released by Washington Football Team front office

The Washington Football Team has parted ways with James Monroe High School graduate Jeff Scott, its director of pro personnel/advance coordinator, according to a Washington Post report.

The franchise reorganized its front office last week after hiring Martin Mayhew as general manager and Marty Hurney as executive vice president football/player personnel. Former GM Kyle Smith was released, as well as three scouts, including Scott.

Scott joined the team in 2012 as a salary cap intern and moved up to director of football strategy/scout before assuming his final role with the team a year ago. His duties included overseeing weekly analysis of upcoming opponents and evaluating players before free agency and the NFL draft.

Scott played quarterback for JM, leading the Yellow Jackets to the 2003 state semifinals, and later played defensive back at Davidson College. He earned his master's degree in sports management from Georgetown University before joining Washington's front office.