LOCAL DRAFTEES

Here’s a list of players from the Fredericksburg area who have been drafted by the NFL:

1979: Steve Atkins (Spotsylvania HS): Maryland RB, second round to Green Bay Packers (44th overall)

2000: Darnell Alford (Chancellor HS): Boston College OT to Kansas City Chiefs, sixth round (188th overall)

2007: Jermond Bushrod (King George HS): Towson OT to New Orleans Saints, fourth round (125th overall); Nate Ilaoa (North Stafford HS): Hawaii RB to Philadelphia Eagles, seventh round (236th overall)

2011: Torrey Smith (Stafford HS): Maryland WR to Baltimore Ravens, second round (58th overall)

2014: Dexter McDougle (Stafford HS): Maryland DB to New York Jets, third round (80th overall)

2016: DeAndre Houston-Carson (Massaponax HS): William & Mary DB to Chicago Bears, sixth round (185th overall)

2018: DaeSean Hamilton (Mountain View HS): Penn State WR to Denver Broncos, fourth round (113th overall)

2019: Gary Jennings (Colonial Forge HS): West Virginia WR to Seattle Seahawks, fourth round (120th overall)

2020: Yetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor HS): Penn State DE to Carolina Panthers, second round (38th overall)

2021: Josh Ball (Stafford HS): Marshall OL to Dallas Cowboys, fourth round (138th overall)

2022: Brandon Smith (Louisa HS): Penn State LB to Carolina Panthers, fourth round (120th overall)