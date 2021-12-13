 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Massaponax grad Houston-Carson breaks arm, goes on IR
0 comments

Massaponax grad Houston-Carson breaks arm, goes on IR

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Houston-Carson

HOUSTON-CARSON PLACED ON IR LIST

DeAndre Houston-Carson’s season is over.

The former Massaponax High School standout suffered a fractured forearm in the Chicago Bears’ 45–30 loss to Green Bay Sunday night and will need surgery. The Bears placed him on the injured reserve list on Monday.

Houston-Carson is in his sixth NFL season, all with Chicago. He made three starts this season, with 47 tackles (fourth-most on the team), one interception and four pass breakups.

He has been a special-teams standout for most of his NFL career after earning all-Colonial Athletic Association honors at William & Mary.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert