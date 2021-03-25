 Skip to main content
Massaponax grad Houston-Carson re-signs with Bears
Massaponax grad Houston-Carson re-signs with Bears

Houston-Carson

Massaponax High School graduate DeAndre Houston-Carson signed a one-year contract Friday to return for a seventh season with the Chicago Bears.

Houston-Carson, 27, has made his reputation mainly as a special-teams ace for the Bears after being drafted in the sixth round out of William & Mary in 2016. He also shined in a backup role as a safety in 2020, notching his first career interception and breaking up a fourth-down pass from Tom Brady to ensure wins in consecutive games.

He played a career-high 91 snaps at safety in 2020 and made eight special-teams tackles.

