NFL report: A good backup QB is worth his weight in gold

It should be noted that the Jets simplified their offense for White, who joined Cam Newton as the only NFL QBs to top 400 yards in his first start. None of his completions went for more than 26 yards in a conservative but effective game plan.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in May’s draft, will get his job back whenever his sprained knee ligament allows. But he has endured criticism (as all Jets QBs do) for his struggles on the seemingly routine plays that White executed so well.

Rush was also relatively anonymous, having thrown three NFL regular-season passes for 2 yards before Sunday night. But he showed neither rust nor nerves in Minnesota’s cacophonous stadium, throwing for 325 yards and a game-winning touchdown to Amari Cooper in the game’s final minutes.

That victory was significant, not only because it put Dallas (6–1) in command of the weak NFC East. Prescott’s severe ankle injury last season denied the Cowboys a chance to win a division that went to Washington (7–9) almost by default. Prescott was a game-time scratch Sunday night because of a calf strain, but coach Mike McCarthy is no longer fearful of facing a competent opponent without Prescott.