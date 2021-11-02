NFL report: A good backup QB is worth his weight in gold

No football player is more popular than the backup quarterback. Lately, it’s also hard to think of anyone more critical to a team’s success.
Sunday’s results showed just how vital depth can be at the NFL’s most important position. A good backup is worth his weight in gold.
First, unheralded Mike White replaced injured rookie Zach Wilson and posted a staggering 405 yards passing—the most for any Jets quarterback since 2000—as New York stunned Cincinnati 34–31.
Third-string journeyman Trevor Siemian then delivered in a game that was vital to New Orleans’ NFC South title hopes, helping the Saints beat Tom Brady’s Buccaneers after losing Jameis Winston to a season-ending knee injury.
And Cooper Rush starred in the first start of his five-year NFL career, lifting the Dallas Cowboys to a prime-time win in Minnesota without Dak Prescott.
Meanwhile, it’s not a coincidence that the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Washington Football Team sit in last place in their respective divisions thanks to injuries that have sidelined or limited their starting quarterbacks.
White’s performance was the most noteworthy, less because even diehard fantasy players probably didn’t know his name but because it came against a Bengals team that had whipped the Baltimore Ravens a week earlier. His yardage total was the most in a game by a Jets quarterback since Vinny Testaverde’s 481 yards 21 years ago.
It should be noted that the Jets simplified their offense for White, who joined Cam Newton as the only NFL QBs to top 400 yards in his first start. None of his completions went for more than 26 yards in a conservative but effective game plan.
Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in May’s draft, will get his job back whenever his sprained knee ligament allows. But he has endured criticism (as all Jets QBs do) for his struggles on the seemingly routine plays that White executed so well.
Rush was also relatively anonymous, having thrown three NFL regular-season passes for 2 yards before Sunday night. But he showed neither rust nor nerves in Minnesota’s cacophonous stadium, throwing for 325 yards and a game-winning touchdown to Amari Cooper in the game’s final minutes.
That victory was significant, not only because it put Dallas (6–1) in command of the weak NFC East. Prescott’s severe ankle injury last season denied the Cowboys a chance to win a division that went to Washington (7–9) almost by default. Prescott was a game-time scratch Sunday night because of a calf strain, but coach Mike McCarthy is no longer fearful of facing a competent opponent without Prescott.
Of Sunday’s three unlikely heroes, Siemian had the best track record, having started a combined 25 games for the Denver Broncos in 2016–17. His numbers (16 for 29, 159 yards, one TD) as spectacular as White’s or Rush’s. But he didn’t commit a turnover in the same game in which Brady threw a pick-six.
The versatile Taysom Hill would have replaced Winston had he not been in concussion protocol. It’s unclear whether he’ll be ready for the Saints’ home game with Atlanta this Sunday. But Sean Peyton is probably a bit more relaxed and confident that he was last Sunday afternoon.
