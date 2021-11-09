NFL Report: Actions bring consequences--at least for players

Once upon a time, NFL players were held accountable for their actions, on and off the field. Then-commissioner Pete Rozelle grudgingly suspended former MVP Paul Hornung and Detroit Lions All-Pro defensive lineman Alex Karras for the entire 1963 season for betting on league games.
Then, with a few exceptions, the league generally looked the other way for a couple of generations.
Star players like Lawrence Taylor and Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson admitted to massive cocaine use in the 1980s and faced little discipline. Roger Goodell had to be shamed into extending his pitiful two-game suspension of Ray Rice after video surfaced of Rice knocking unconscious his fiancée in an elevator in 2014.
And we won’t even go into O.J. Simpson, who had been long retired before he landed in court.
Now, though, we seem to be coming full circle. Whether you consider it “woke culture” or simply common sense, consequences are back—at least for NFL employees.
Colin Kaepernick felt it first, essentially facing a lifetime ban for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police mistreatment toward minorities. Kaepernick once led San Francisco to the Super Bowl and, at 34, is still younger than Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan. But he hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 and likely won’t ever again.
When they called Oakland home, the now-Las Vegas Raiders were known as the NFL’s bad boys, a refuge for players deemed unwelcome elsewhere.
But in the past month, the late Al Davis’ team has watched coach Jon Gruden resign after decade-old emails surfaced containing racial slurs and insults against gays. And in the past week alone, the Raiders released both of their 2020 first-round draft picks: receiver Henry Ruggs after he was arrested for driving 156 mph while intoxicated in a fatal crash, and cornerback Damon Arnette for a social media post in which he was brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.
All of that reflects poorly on general manager Mike Mayock, who left a cushy NFL Network job as draft analyst and drafted both Ruggs and Arnette.
Then there’s Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the Packers’ loss to Kansas City last week. Rodgers deceived reporters by saying he was “immunized” rather than vaccinated and violated NFL rules for unvaccinated players by going maskless inside team headquarters.
Not only did his absence likely cause his team to lose a winnable game and see its seven-game win streak end, but Rodgers caused many of his teammates to have to be tested—and likely lost some of their trust. Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay before the season started, and he’ll likely get his wish now--with a major dent to his reputation.
The biggest hit of all, though, is likely to come to Rodgers’ wallet. One of his local sponsors cut ties with him. And during the Sunday’s game, State Farm ran plenty of ads featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But the only time Rodgers’ face could be seen was on a portrait in the background while long-retired Terry Bradshaw strummed a guitar.
Clearly, actions bring consequences—at least for players. If the NFL were truly serious about cleaning up its act, it would release its report on allegations of two decades’ worth of misogynistic conduct during Daniel Snyder’s ownership of the Washington Football Team.
Washington cut ties with running back Derrius Guice after he was charged with assault last year. But since Snyder writes the paychecks rather than cashing them, don’t hold your breath.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443