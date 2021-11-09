NFL Report: Actions bring consequences--at least for players

When they called Oakland home, the now-Las Vegas Raiders were known as the NFL’s bad boys, a refuge for players deemed unwelcome elsewhere.

But in the past month, the late Al Davis’ team has watched coach Jon Gruden resign after decade-old emails surfaced containing racial slurs and insults against gays. And in the past week alone, the Raiders released both of their 2020 first-round draft picks: receiver Henry Ruggs after he was arrested for driving 156 mph while intoxicated in a fatal crash, and cornerback Damon Arnette for a social media post in which he was brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.

All of that reflects poorly on general manager Mike Mayock, who left a cushy NFL Network job as draft analyst and drafted both Ruggs and Arnette.

Then there’s Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the Packers’ loss to Kansas City last week. Rodgers deceived reporters by saying he was “immunized” rather than vaccinated and violated NFL rules for unvaccinated players by going maskless inside team headquarters.