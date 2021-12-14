NFL report: As COVID list grows, teams try to avoid going viral

Even if we weren’t still dealing with a pandemic, this would be a tough time of year for almost every NFL team.
Injuries always pile up in December, as an accumulation of collisions takes its toll on even the toughest and well-conditioned bodies. Two star quarterbacks (Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Buffalo’s Josh Allen) suffered significant injuries on Sunday, and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers exacerbated his broken toe (while still playing at an All-Pro level).
Adding a 17th game this season statistically means a 6 percent greater chance of injury (although the real number is probably exponentially higher). Now, factor in the new, dangerous Omicron variant of a virus that has plagued the planet for nearly two years, and the attrition rate skyrockets.
Thirty-seven NFL players landed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, a daily record that may not stand for more than 24 or 48 hours. Just ask Washington, which may not have any eligible defensive linemen for Sunday’s crucial game at Philadelphia that may effectively eliminate one of those 6–7 teams from playoff contention.
To its credit, the NFL mandated Monday night that (almost) all players must receive a booster shot by Dec. 27. It’s a good idea, but it may have come too late.
Washington’s issues likely started with Montez Sweat, who claims to be unvaccinated. Just as he was preparing to return to action from a broken jaw, he reportedly tested positive. And because he shares a meeting room with nearly a dozen other defensive linemen, it’s a good bet that he exposed them.
So James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill, who had been starting at ends in place of Sweat and the injured Chase Young, were late scratches for Sunday’s 27-20 loss to Dallas. On Monday, Jonathan Allen—a likely Pro Bowl defensive tackle—also landed on the COVID list. On Tuesday, it was cornerback Kendall Fuller and lineman Tim Settle.
That doesn’t mean they all have COVID, but NFL rules mean they can’t practice or play until they post two negative tests on consecutive days. Missing Monday and Tuesday (a traditional day off for NFL players) isn’t a big deal, but if they can’t pass their tests, it complicates matters.
Washington is hardly the only team with COVID issues. The Eagles placed one of their best receivers, Quez Watkins, on the list Monday, and the Rams played a pivotal game in Arizona Monday night without All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee.
Other key players deactivated on Monday included Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater; Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon; starting safety Jevon Hollins of the surging Dolphins; and Colts linebacker Zaire Dodson. They’re the latest in a list that has temporarily included Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt, Devonte Adams, Ndamukong Suh and Nick Chubb.
It has also included Rodgers, who caused a brief outrage by telling the media he was “immunized” when he wasn’t vaccinated and didn’t always wear a mask inside the Packers’ facility, as is mandated for unvaccinated players. If the Omicron variant is as potent as some believe, his toe might not be the only medical issue in the final month of the season.
Coaches preach accountability, and how a team’s weakest link can cost a whole squad. If this trend continues, going viral may not be as appealing as it used to be.
