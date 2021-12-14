NFL report: As COVID list grows, teams try to avoid going viral

Washington’s issues likely started with Montez Sweat, who claims to be unvaccinated. Just as he was preparing to return to action from a broken jaw, he reportedly tested positive. And because he shares a meeting room with nearly a dozen other defensive linemen, it’s a good bet that he exposed them.

So James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill, who had been starting at ends in place of Sweat and the injured Chase Young, were late scratches for Sunday’s 27-20 loss to Dallas. On Monday, Jonathan Allen—a likely Pro Bowl defensive tackle—also landed on the COVID list. On Tuesday, it was cornerback Kendall Fuller and lineman Tim Settle.

That doesn’t mean they all have COVID, but NFL rules mean they can’t practice or play until they post two negative tests on consecutive days. Missing Monday and Tuesday (a traditional day off for NFL players) isn’t a big deal, but if they can’t pass their tests, it complicates matters.

Washington is hardly the only team with COVID issues. The Eagles placed one of their best receivers, Quez Watkins, on the list Monday, and the Rams played a pivotal game in Arizona Monday night without All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee.