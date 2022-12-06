NFL report: Beware these teams if they sneak into the playooffs

It doesn’t happen every year, but its occurs often enough to pique interest. An NFL team sneaks into the playoffs as a wild card, gets hot and surprises everyone by winning the Super Bowl.

In the past quarter-century, six teams have done it: Denver after the 1997 season, Baltimore (2000), Pittsburgh (2005), the New York Giants (2007), Green Bay (2010) and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago.

And the imbalance of power that leans east means a couple of probable wild-card teams (Dallas and Miami) will finish with better records than division winners from their respective conferences.

We’ll talk about that later. For today, let’s discuss a team in each conference that isn’t guaranteed of a postseason berths—and one that higher seeds would prefer not to have to face in January.

The Seattle Seahawks currently hold a tenuous grip on the final spot in the NFC playoff field. They were written off, even by many in the Emerald City, after trading Russell Wilson to Denver last spring in what looked like a clear rebuilding effort.

Instead, they’re 7-5 and one game behind NFC West leader San Francisco, which is on its third quarterback of the season after Jimmy Garoppolo broke his ankle Sunday.

While Wilson has stunningly floundered in Denver, journeyman Geno Smith has played at a Pro Bowl level, with 22 touchdown passes and the league’s second-highest passer rating (108.7). He has two solid receivers in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, a passable running game—and as a chip on his shoulder with the motivation of earning a big contract, either from Seattle or elsewhere.

The defense has been porous at times, but linebacker Jordyn Brooks (131 stops) is a tackling machine, and cornerback Tyriq Woolen has tied the club record for interceptions by a rookie with six. Best of all, the Seahawks have veteran coach Pete Carroll, and are playing with house money thanks to the haul of high draft picks they got in the Wilson deal.

Seattle has an interesting schedule ahead, with winnable games against Carolina and the plummeting L.A. Rams sandwiched around tests against 49ers, Chiefs and Jets. Three wins likely gets the Seahawks in—and makes the rest of the NFC nervous.

Compared to the Seahawks, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) have a far slimmer margin for error over the final five weeks, sitting two games out of the playoffs. Two three-game losing streaks (including one to open the season) have put them in permanent catchup mode.

But ever since Derek Carr’s tearful postgame press conference on Nov. 13 following a loss to the Colts, the Raiders have been on fire. They’ve won three straight, with Carr and Davante Adams (12 touchdown catches) forming the league’s hottest passing combination.

Carr also has the league’s leading rusher, Josh Jacobs (1,303 yards, 10 TDs) lining up behind him, and he may get tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow back off injured reserve this week. The Raiders’ defense has the league’s second-fewest interceptions (four) and fifth-fewest sacks (21), but Chandler Jones posted three sacks Sunday, and there’s enough offense to make things interesting.

None of the Raiders’ next three opponents (the Rams, Patriots or Steelers) is over .500, and their final two games are against teams (the 49ers and Chiefs) who could be resting starters for the playoffs. They may need to win out, but as the rest of the nation catches up to their city in legalized gambling, would you bet against a team from Vegas?