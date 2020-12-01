NFL report: Coaching hot seats are getting warmer

December brings shopping, even if most of it is now done online. It’s no different in the NFL, where even in a unique season, many teams will be in the market for new head coaches on or after the scheduled season finales on Jan. 3.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy has to be the premiere candidate, especially with the league’s renewed focus on diversity. Josh McDaniels’ name always gets lobbied, even after he reneged on the Colts two years ago. Other hot names should include Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinators Don Martindale (Ravens), Brandon Staley (Rams) and Robert Saleh (49ers).
And several teams will try to pry quarterback whisperer Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma.
Which jobs will be open? The Texans, Falcons and Lions already canned their coaches. Houston’s Bill O’Brien and Detroit’s Matt Patricia are disciples of Bill Belichick, whose coaching tree hasn’t produced very deep roots.
But with five weeks (we hope) to go, let’s look at the other potential openings and the temperature level of the seats occupied by their current residents:
DEAD MEN WALKING
Adam Gase, Jets: This is a fait accompli. The best thing Gase can now do to help his franchise is to finish 0–16 and secure the chance to draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence No. 1 for his successor. Otherwise, in a division with Belichick’s Patriots and the fast-improving Bills and Dolphins, the Jets will be in the cellar for the foreseeable future—even with a reported $67 million in 2021 cap room.
Doug Marrone, Jaguars: After firing general manager David Caldwell last week, team owner Shahid Khan assured Marrone his job is safe through the season. But he won’t survive, not after 10 straight losses and clear tanking effort. The Jags have two first-round picks and two No. 2s, so this job isn’t as bad as it looks.
VULTURES GATHERING
Anthony Lynn, Chargers: Since winning a playoff game two years ago, he’s just 8-19, and his teams keep finding creative ways to lose. There’s too much talent for this team to be 3–8. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert makes this an attractive job for someone like Daboll, who helped mold Josh Allen into a star. (It’s unlikely Andy Reid will approve of losing Bienemy to a division rival.)
Doug Pederson, Eagles: This is more GM Howie Roseman’s mess, but Pederson may pay the price in an overhaul just three years after winning the franchise’s only Super Bowl title. A plague of injuries hasn’t helped, but Carson Wentz has regressed with little help around him, If this 3–7–1 team can’t win the pathetic NFC East, heads will roll. (They may anyway.)
YOU’RE RENTING, RIGHT?
Mike McCarthy, Cowboys: Don’t put it past Jerry Jones to pull the plug after one year on a hire that looks disastrous. Dallas also has been hit hard with injuries (none bigger than Dak Prescott’s), but this team isn’t remotely competitive, and the game management and strategy has been questionable.
Matt Nagy, Bears: He’ll be forever tied to Mitchell Trubisky, whom Chicago drafted with Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson available in 2017. Five straight losses and an anemic offense don’t bode well for Nagy,
Vic Fangio, Broncos: Sunday’s quarterback fiasco doesn’t reflect well on Fangio’s organizational leadership. He’s 11–16 in nearly two seasons, nothing to write home about.
NFL POWER RANKINGS
1. Chiefs (10–1)
Won last nine on road.
2. Steelers (10–0)
Virus does them no favors.
3. Saints (9–2)
Won last 7 without Brees.
4. Packers (8–3)
Defense is improving.
5. Titans (8–3)
They control division now.
6. Bills (8–3)
Still learning to close.
7. Seahawks (8–3)
Metcalf can cook, too.
8. Colts (7–4)
Where’s the consistency?
9. Browns (8–3)
Garrett’s return would help.
10. Rams (7–4)
Goff is giving it away.
11. Dolphins (7–4)
Fitz Magic didn’t get rusty,
12. Cardinals (6–5)
They’ll regret Sunday’s loss.
13. Ravens (6–4)
COVID revolving door.
14. Buccaneers (7–5)
Wretched starts are costly.
15. 49ers (5–6)
Homeless for playoff push.
16. Vikings (5–6)
Cousins clutch for once.
17. Patriots (5–6)
Goal-line stand was huge.
18. Raiders (6–5)
Four turnovers for Carr.
19. Bears (5–6)
They looked defenseless.
20. Falcons (4–7)
Where’d that come from?
21. Texans (4–7)
Fuller will be missed.
22. Panthers (4–8)
Coaches deserve blame.
23. Giants (4–7)
Tough task for McCoy.
24. Broncos (4–7)
They needed Uncle Rico.
25. Washington (4–7)
Now the road gets tough.
26. Eagles (3–7–1)
Winter (change) is coming.
27. Lions (4–7)
More big decisions ahead.
28. Chargers (3–8)
Lynn’s seat getting hotter.
29. Bengals (2–8–1)
Allen is only choice at QB.
30. Cowboys (3–8)
Paul’s death is latest blow.
31. Jaguars (1–10)
GM is out; Is coach next?
32. Jets (0–11)
Darnold is gonna Darnold.
