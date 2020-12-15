NFL report: December separates contenders from pretenders

April may be the cruelest month—at least according to T.S. Eliot—but in the NFL, December is the harshest.
Besides the frigid weather in many northern cities, the high-stakes pressure of the season’s final month tends to separate playoff contenders from pretenders. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are 23–4 since 2015 in regular-season games played in December or January, when the results count just a bit more.
Want more proof? Look no further than Washington, which has improbably moved to the top of the feckless NFC East standings with a 6–7 record built on four straight wins. In the franchise’s four playoff seasons this millenium (wild-card spots in 2005 and ’07, division titles in 2012 and ’15), the team went a combined 18–2 in regular-season games played after Dec. 1.
We’re two weeks into the final month of a largely forgettable year, and even with two extra playoff spots available, the muddled masses are starting to separate themselves.
Recent losses by Seattle, Pittsburgh (two) and New Orleans don’t look good, but they don’t sound any alarms (yet). Others are less resilient. Week 14 may not have been the swan song for these wannabes, but it didn’t bode well.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Owners of the NFL’s longest playoff drought, the Browns (9 –4) had a perfect chance to shed their “Not Ready For Prime Time” label Monday night against the Ravens, not only to earn a wild-card spot but to put pressure on the stumbling first-place Steelers.
Baker Mayfield was the best version of himself (343 yards and two touchdowns passing, one TD rushing), but Cleveland couldn’t contain Lamar Jackson, and Cody Parkey’s four missed kicks proved fatal in a 47–42 loss.
With upcoming games against New York’s not-so-finest (so-so Giants and winless Jets), the Browns still have a solid shot at their first playoff spot since 2002. But no one is taking them seriously as title contenders.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Their rise from guppies in 2019 to barracudas in 2020 is a great story, and they gave the Chiefs all they could handle Sunday before falling 33–27. But the Dolphins (8–5) may be a year away. They’ll have to earn their way into the playoffs behind a rookie quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) and a team with little big-game experience.
Sunday’s home game against their longtime nemesis, the suddenly vulnerable New England Patriots, essentially qualifies as a must-win. That’s followed by matchups with Las Vegas and Buffalo, each playing for seeding or a playoff spot.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Speaking of the Raiders (7–6), they got exposed more than any other team Sunday. Their 44–27 loss to Indianapolis was so embarrassing that Jon Gruden did something rare, firing defensive coordinator Paul Guenther with three weeks left in a season that’s not completely lost.
Can Rod Marinelli make a difference? He’d better, or the Raiders—the only team to beat the Chiefs this year—will waste a fine season from Derek Carr.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
After a dreadful 1–5 start, the Vikings got back to 6–6 thanks in large part to a soft schedule. Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay was their first against a worthy opponent in over a month, and their 26–14 loss didn’t bode well.
Like the Browns, their kicker (Dan Bailey) missed four times, and they allowed six sacks of Kirk Cousins. This doesn’t look like a playoff team.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!