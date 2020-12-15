NFL report: December separates contenders from pretenders

April may be the cruelest month—at least according to T.S. Eliot—but in the NFL, December is the harshest.

Besides the frigid weather in many northern cities, the high-stakes pressure of the season’s final month tends to separate playoff contenders from pretenders. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are 23–4 since 2015 in regular-season games played in December or January, when the results count just a bit more.

Want more proof? Look no further than Washington, which has improbably moved to the top of the feckless NFC East standings with a 6–7 record built on four straight wins. In the franchise’s four playoff seasons this millenium (wild-card spots in 2005 and ’07, division titles in 2012 and ’15), the team went a combined 18–2 in regular-season games played after Dec. 1.

We’re two weeks into the final month of a largely forgettable year, and even with two extra playoff spots available, the muddled masses are starting to separate themselves.

Recent losses by Seattle, Pittsburgh (two) and New Orleans don’t look good, but they don’t sound any alarms (yet). Others are less resilient. Week 14 may not have been the swan song for these wannabes, but it didn’t bode well.

CLEVELAND BROWNS