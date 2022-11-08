NFL report: Eagles' Hurts headlines midseason awards

Aside from the 1972 Miami Dolphins, only Father Time is undefeated. The first half of the 2022 NFL season has offered ample proof.

Aging stars like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have experienced some rare adversity as a new generation of stars has taken over. It may be premature to write them off, since a lot can and will happen over the next two months.

Still, with the trade deadline and Halloween behind us, let's take a moment to recognize the best (and worst) of the first nine weeks.

MVP: Jalen Hurts, Eagles

His statistics are good, but not overwhelming, with one exception: 8–0. He's the quarterback of the NFL's only undefeated team, and he's made few mistakes (just two interceptions all year). He's thrown for 12 touchdowns and run for six, and even the phickle Philly fans can't find reason to complain.

Runners-up: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; Tua Tagolvailoa, Dolphins; Josh Allen, Bills; Geno Smith, Seahawks.

Offensive player: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

In case you thought it was Mahomes' brilliance that made Hill a star with the Chiefs, he's merely on pace to have the most productive season by a receiver in history in his first year with the Dolphins. With 1,104 receiving yards, he's on pace for 2,085. The only down side: he's caught only two TD passes.

Runners-up: Derrick Henry, Titans; Stefon Diggs, Bills; Joe Burrow, Bengals; Travis Kelce, Chiefs; Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Nick Chubb, Browns.

Defensive player: Micah Parsons, Cowboys

He could have won this award last year, but had to settle for unanimous defensive rookie of the year. With eight sacks, he's the most feared and game-planned defender in the league.

Runners-up: Matt Judon, Patriots; Patrick Surtain II, Broncos; Za'Darius Smith, Vikings; Nick Bosa, 49ers; C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Eagles; Jordyn Brooks, Seahawks.

Coach of the year: Matt Saleh, Jets

Nick Sirianni couldn't have done more than go 8–0 in the first half, but everyone knew the Eagles had talent. Saleh's squad was considered one of the NFL's worst, but he's 6–3 with a blowout win over the Dolphins and a victory over the Bills Sunday.

Runners-up: Sirianni; Brian Doboll, Giants; Pete Carroll, Seahawks; Kevin O'Connell, Vikings.

Rookies: Chris Olave, Saints and Sauce Gardner, Jets

Despite playing with three different quarterbacks, Olave has gotten open often (43 catches, 618 yards, two TDs). Gardner has lived up to the hype as a shutdown corner in a league full of top receivers.

Runners-up: Offense--Dameon Pierce, Texans; Breece Hall (injured) and Garrett Wilson, Jets; Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens. Defense--Devin Lloyd, Jaguars; Tariq Woolen, Seahawks; Jack Jones, Patriots.

Comeback player: Saquon Barkley, Giants

It took him two years to recover from an ACL tear, but aside from Daboll's leadership, Barkley is the main reason the Giants are 6–2. He's on pace for 1,655 yards rushing and is a productive receiver.

Runners-up: Travis Etienne, Jaguars; Za'Darius Smith, Vikings; Geno Smith, Seahawks.

Most disappointing

Team: Packers or Rams (take your pick). Player: Matthew Stafford, Rams. Rookie: Kenny Pickett, Steelers (two TD passes, eight interceptions).