NFL report: Even in legal peril, Watson has leverage

If you’re seeking reasons not to like the NFL, you don’t have to look hard. There are concussions, racist and sexist emails, exorbitant ticket prices and of course, Daniel Snyder.

Here’s another less-than-optimal aspect of America’s most popular game: even as he faces serious legal peril, Deshaun Watson seems to have plenty of leverage—at least in determining his next address (assuming he’s not in court or prison).

If you’re not familiar with Watson, he’s one of the NFL’s most talented young quarterbacks—and, if you believe his many accusers, one of its most biggest creeps. Twenty-two women, most of them massage therapists, have accused him of sexual misconduct. The NFL and the Houston Police Department are investigating.

Watson has not been suspended, but he is so toxic that the Houston Texans, one of the league’s worst teams, want nothing to do with a 26-year-old, three-time Pro Bowl passer who could make them competitive in one of the NFL’s weakest division. They told him not to report to training camp, chose journeyman Tyrod Taylor as their starter and went with undrafted rookie Davis Mills after Taylor was injured in Week 2. To their credit, they’ve stood firm through six straight losses.