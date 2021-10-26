NFL report: Even in legal peril, Watson has leverage

If you’re seeking reasons not to like the NFL, you don’t have to look hard. There are concussions, racist and sexist emails, exorbitant ticket prices and of course, Daniel Snyder.
Here’s another less-than-optimal aspect of America’s most popular game: even as he faces serious legal peril, Deshaun Watson seems to have plenty of leverage—at least in determining his next address (assuming he’s not in court or prison).
If you’re not familiar with Watson, he’s one of the NFL’s most talented young quarterbacks—and, if you believe his many accusers, one of its most biggest creeps. Twenty-two women, most of them massage therapists, have accused him of sexual misconduct. The NFL and the Houston Police Department are investigating.
Watson has not been suspended, but he is so toxic that the Houston Texans, one of the league’s worst teams, want nothing to do with a 26-year-old, three-time Pro Bowl passer who could make them competitive in one of the NFL’s weakest division. They told him not to report to training camp, chose journeyman Tyrod Taylor as their starter and went with undrafted rookie Davis Mills after Taylor was injured in Week 2. To their credit, they’ve stood firm through six straight losses.
But next Tuesday is the NFL’s trade deadline, and no commodity in pro sports is more precious than a franchise quarterback. Multiple teams reportedly are willing to hold their noses and give up a king’s ransom in exchange for Watson, hoping to get him on the field sooner or later. The asking price is expected to be three first-round draft picks for a man with no guarantee of playing anytime soon and a $40 million salary cap hit in 2022.
The least coy suitor is the Miami Dolphins, who have coveted Watson since the spring, and their interest has only risen as their record has plummeted to 1–6. Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in last year’s draft, missed four games with fractured ribs, but returned to throw for 329 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s last-second loss to Atlanta.
Embattled coach Brian Flores gave Tagovailoa a vote of confidence that week, but Flores might not have his job for long, either.
The Dolphins may have competition in the Watson sweepstakes. The Carolina Panthers have lost four straight games after an 0–3 start and benched Sam Darnold, in the second half of Sunday’s 25–3 loss to the equally wretched New York Giants. In April, Carolina gave up three draft picks to the Jets to acquire Darnold, the No. 10 pick in the 2019 draft who flamed out in New York.
And there’s always Washington. Snyder has called the shots since buying the team in 1999 and likely still does, even though he vowed to give Ron Rivera control and purportedly put his wife Tonya in charge after the NFL’s investigation into decades of sexual harassment of female employees.
Taylor Heinicke has regressed to his mean, and 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn’t seem close to returning. Snyder once messed up a good thing by coveting Jeff George over Brad Johnson, who went to Tampa and won a Super Bowl, and mortgaged the future for Robert Griffin III; can he resist the siren song of overpaying for Watson (or Tua, if Watson goes to Miami)?
ESPN reported on Monday that Watson would be willing to waive his contract’s no-trade clause to get out of Houston. It seems almost inevitable that he’ll have a new employer next week—even if he’s not ready to play.
Besides the need for a franchise quarterback, an NFL truism is that talent will buy you more chances than you deserve. (Ask Lawrence Taylor.)
It doesn’t seem fair.
