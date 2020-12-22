NFL Report: Expect the unexpected in this most unusual season

But like the Steelers, Rams and others, the Chiefs need to be eternally vigilant, especially after losing standout rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a scary high ankle sprain that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season. Fortunately, the Chiefs had the foresight to sign Le’Veon Bell after the Jets jettisoned him earlier this season.

The Chiefs will be challenged, to be sure, but the list of contenders may include few of the usual suspects.

The New England Patriots’ 11-year reign atop the AFC East is over, with the Buffalo Bills (11–3) claiming their first division title in a quarter-century. The Patriots’ former quarterback, Tom Brady, has Tampa Bay (9–5) on the cusp of ending the league’s second-longest playoff drought (12 seasons).

The longest absence? That belongs to the Cleveland Browns (10–4), who are not only a win away from their first postseason berth since 2002, but could conceivably knock the Steelers from 11–0 to a wild card if they win next weekend’s season finale.

The Bucs, Browns and Jets (nine years) are the only teams with longer playoff droughts than Washington, which could qualify for the first time in five years by wrapping up the suddenly not-so-wretched NFC East on Sunday.