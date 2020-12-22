NFL Report: Expect the unexpected in this most unusual season

A normal NFL season? Don’t bet on it.
We already knew the status quo wouldn’t last with football played in a pandemic. But for three months, the league self-segregated into haves and have-nots, as it often does. (A few teams changed sides, but that happens.)
Then came last weekend.
On Sunday, the previously winless New York Jets blindsided the surging Los Angeles Rams as 17-point road underdogs—and may have sabotaged their own chance to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Barely 24 hours later, the Cincinnati Bengals (giving 14 points at home) added to Pittsburgh’s sudden collapse with a 27–17 stunner.
It marked the first time in nearly half a century that two NFL teams favored by two touchdowns or more had lost on the same weekend, making it quite the weekend for aggressive bettors.
Toss in recent stumbles by division leaders Seattle (to the New York Giants) and New Orleans (to the Philadelphia Eagles), and it leads you to wonder if there’s any such thing as a sure thing this year.
The Kansas City Chiefs look like the best bet. The defending champions are 13–1, on a nine-game roll and have two games left against teams (the Falcons and Chargers) with a combined 4–19 record. One win would give them home-field advantage and the AFC’s only first-round bye in the expanded 14-team field.
But like the Steelers, Rams and others, the Chiefs need to be eternally vigilant, especially after losing standout rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a scary high ankle sprain that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season. Fortunately, the Chiefs had the foresight to sign Le’Veon Bell after the Jets jettisoned him earlier this season.
The Chiefs will be challenged, to be sure, but the list of contenders may include few of the usual suspects.
The New England Patriots’ 11-year reign atop the AFC East is over, with the Buffalo Bills (11–3) claiming their first division title in a quarter-century. The Patriots’ former quarterback, Tom Brady, has Tampa Bay (9–5) on the cusp of ending the league’s second-longest playoff drought (12 seasons).
The longest absence? That belongs to the Cleveland Browns (10–4), who are not only a win away from their first postseason berth since 2002, but could conceivably knock the Steelers from 11–0 to a wild card if they win next weekend’s season finale.
The Bucs, Browns and Jets (nine years) are the only teams with longer playoff droughts than Washington, which could qualify for the first time in five years by wrapping up the suddenly not-so-wretched NFC East on Sunday.
The Steelers and Saints are led by future Hall of Fame quarterbacks (38-year-old Ben Roethlisberger and 41-year-old Drew Brees) who are suddenly looking their ages. (That makes Brady’s continued solid play at 43 all the more remarkable.)
A month ago, the speculation in Pittsburgh concerned the chance at a perfect regular season. Now, even if the Steelers do win the NFC North, they could face the dubious challenge of having to visit Buffalo and Kansas City on consecutive weekends in the playoffs.
That’s still a ways away (assuming no COVID-19 cancellations). And a lot can happen between now and then.
Just don’t bet the house on anything—not even the Chiefs.
