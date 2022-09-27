NFL report: Former Alabama quarterbacks are turning the Tide in the NFL

If he wasn’t already, current Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is now almost guaranteed to be the first pick in next spring’s NFL draft.

That’s hardly a stretch; Bryant is off to a solid start (13 touchdown passes, two interceptions) in his bid to join Archie Griffin as the only two-time Heisman Trophy winners.

But as well as he’s doing, it’s the exploits of his recent predecessors that have pro general managers salivating.

After three weeks, there are only two unbeaten NFL teams: the Dolphins and Eagles. Each is quarterbacked by an Alabama alumnus: Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, Jalen Hurts in Philly.

(Okay, Hurts played his final season at Oklahoma after losing his job to Tagovailoa at halftime of the BCS national championship game after the 2017 season, but the bulk of his college career was spent in Tuscaloosa.)

A third former Tide QB, Mac Jones, led New England to the playoffs as a rookie in 2021 but suffered a back injury last Sunday and will miss several games.

See a trend?

Joe Namath must be proud. He started a bidding war between the NFL and AFL in 1965 after a stellar career with the Tide, and after leading the AFL’s New York Jets to a stunning upset of the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, joins Al Davis and Lamar Hunt as the men most responsible for the two leagues’ merger.

Another future Hall of Famer, Ken Stabler, soon followed Namath to Alabama. But after that, aside from Richard Todd and Jeff Rutledge, Tide quarterbacks made little impact in the NFL.

That’s likely because coaches like Bear Bryant, Gene Stallings and (for a while) Nick Saban essentially made them game managers while relying on defense and a running game.

Saban eventually got with the times, though, and opened up his offense. That attracted stud receivers like Julio Jones and DeVonta Smith to Alabama—along with talented quarterbacks like Hurts, Tagovailoa, Jones—and now Young, who might be the best of them all.

And as spread offenses have trickled upwards to the NFL, those players are now thriving at the highest level. Tagovailoa (925 yards, 117.8 passer rating) and Hurts (916 yards, 106.5) rank second and third, respectively, in passing yards behind Buffalo’s Josh Allen and are both in the top five in rating.

They fit the modern QB prototype, with strong arms, speed and elusiveness. Most importantly, their teams are unbeaten and leading their divisions.

Tagovailoa took a nasty fall and came out of the Dolphins’ upset of Allen’s Bills last Sunday with a suspected concussion, but is expected to start Thursday night’s game at Cincinnati.

Hurts was nearly flawless Sunday, albeit against Washington’s underachieving defense, and Smith made him look even better with several spectacular catches.

Both get a chance to prove themselves in Week 4 against another young star quarterback who was chosen first overall in a recent draft. Tagovailoa will match wits with the Bengals’ Joe Burrow in a nationally streamed game, and Hurts goes up against Trevor Lawrence, who has led Jacksonville to a surprising 2–1 start (that could have been 3–0).

Next year, at least one of them is likely to go head to head with Young and whichever rebuilding team chooses him.

NFL POWER RATINGS

1. Eagles (3–0)

WR Smith is a comet.

2. Bills (2–1)

Can’t win the close ones.

3. Dolphins (3–0)

Defense is underrated.

4. Packers (2–1)

Bakhtiari welcome back.

5. Chiefs (2–1)

Special teams doomed them.

6. Buccaneers (2–1)

Need Evans back urgently.

7. Rams (2–1)

Winning with castoffs.

8. Ravens (2–1)

Lamar’s price tag rising.

9. Vikings (2–1)

WR Osborn stepped up.

10. Broncos (2–1)

Going to 11 was enough.

11. 49ers (1–2)

Losing Williams stings.

12. Bengals (1–2)

Short week for Dolphins.

13. Cowboys (2–1)

Dak needn’t Rush back.

14. Colts (1–1–1)

Rookies rose to occasion.

15. Steelers (1–2)

Brutal schedule ahead.

16. Jaguars (2–1)

Lawrence lives up to hype.

17. Chargers (1–2)

Injury plague mounting.

18. Cardinals (1–2)

Murray: 314 yards, no TDs.

19. Browns (2–1)

Garrett’s crash a concern.

20. Giants (2–1)

Losing Shepard is costly.

21. Bears (2–1)

Ex-Hokie Herbert shines.

22. Titans (1–2)

Four of next five on road.

23. Saints (1–2)

Slow starts are costly.

24. Lions (1–2)

Pass defense is porous.

25. Falcons (1–2)

Patterson carried the load.

26. Raiders (0–3)

Need more from Adams.

27. Panthers (1–2)

McCaffrey healthy again.

28. Patriots (1–2)

Backup Hoyer gets call.

29. Commanders (1–2)

Wentz was a sad sack.

30. Seahawks (1–2)

Just can’t stop the run.

31. Jets (1–2)

Will Wilson’s return help?

32. Texans (0–2–1)

Zero fourth-quarter points.