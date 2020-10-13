NFL Report: Game plans go out the window in a unique season

Aside from military personnel, football coaches may be the most regimented people on earth. Hall of famer Bill Walsh famously scripted his team’s first 15 offensive plays of every game (which worked out pretty well), and nearly every coach this side of Mike Leach is a stickler for routine.

In this strangest of NFL seasons, though, game plans have gone out the window—whether it be quarterback depth charts, coaching changes or even where and when a team gets to play. Instead of halftime adjustments, coaches are having to adapt almost on a minute-by-minute basis. Just ask Saints coach Sean Payton, who suspended his best player (receiver Michael Thomas) for Monday’s game for punching a teammate.

Through just five weeks, two head coaches (Houston’s Bill O’Brien and Atlanta’s Dan Quinn) have been fired. Usually, the first axe doesn’t fall until at least midseason, but the Jets’ Adam Gase and the Lions’ Martt Patricia have to been feeling the heat as well as their teams continue to struggle. All four could be dressing up as pink slips for Halloween.