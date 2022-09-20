NFL report: Garoppolo, Niners may both benefit from status quo

Lost in the weekend flurry of improbable comebacks was perhaps the most significant (and least likely) story of the nascent NFL season so far: Jimmy Garoppolo’s return to the starting quarterback job for the San Francisco 49ers—and how it might save a Super Bowl contender’s season.

Jimmy G and the Niners had said their mutual farewells eight months ago, each side handling an awkward situation with class.

San Francisco was ready to move on with Trey Lance, the raw but talented prospect who cost them three first-round choices to move into position to draft in 2021. Garoppolo was looking for a new home, with Cleveland, Washington and Pittsburgh the likeliest of trade destinations.

Then came news that Garoppolo had injured his throwing shoulder in a playoff victory over Dallas, and the trade talks dried up faster than a Colorado river basin. Suddenly, no one wanted to invest any significant capital on damaged goods.

Cleveland rolled the dice by dealing for Deshaun Watson, and Washington acquired Carson Wentz from Indianapolis, which filled his vacancy with Matt Ryan. The Falcons, Ryan’s old team, went with Marcus Mariota. The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett.

Every other QB-needy team decided to wait for the 49ers to waive Garoppolo and sign him as a free agent.

Funny thing was, that never happened. Somehow, 49ers general manager John Lynch struck a one-year deal with Garoppolo’s agent that would reduce his base salary from $24.2 million to $6.5 million, with a chance for $9 million more in incentices—a bit high for a backup, but affordable.

And the expected calls from the Jets or Dallas never materialized after Zach Wilson and Dak Prescott’s injuries weren’t as serious as first feared.

You know what happened next.

Lance, who struggled in the 49ers’ opening loss in Chicago, broke his right ankle in Sunday’s game at Seattle. Garappolo came off the bench and did what he does: play efficiently but not spectacularly (13 of 21, 154 yards, one touchdown pass, one TD run in a 27–7 victory). San Francisco avoided an 0–2 start in a challenging division.

Could journeyman Nate Sudfeld—who would have been Lance’s primary backup if Garoppolo had left—have done that? Probably not. After all, Garoppolo has a career 35—16 record as a starter, two NFC title appearances and a Super Bowl to his credit. And a solid veteran backup quarterback may be a team’s second-most important asset.

Under Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers’ success has been based less on stellar quarterback play than on stout defense and the zone running scheme he learned from his Hall of Fame father, Mike.

That might change if Joe Montana or Steve Young were still in the building, but it has worked—and it could work again in an NFC that hasn’t produced a juggernaut through two weeks.

Garoppolo will be a free agent at season’s end, and a strong showing could make him the most in-demand quarterback since a guy named Brady a few years back. He’s unlikely to get a deal to rival Patrick Mahomes’ or Josh Allen’s, but he’ll be well-compensated in a place that wants him—and that he wants to go.

And if he has another playoff notch or two in his belt, it could be a win-win situation.