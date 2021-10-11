NFL report: Gruden's downfall leaves trace of breadcrumbs to Ashburn

You may remember that it was Allen’s gross mismanagement of the franchise his father once coached to its first Super Bowl appearance that helped spark an investigation that essentially resulted in a timeout for Snyder. For Gruden, though, it opened a Pandora’s box of career suicide.

Gruden’s resignation on Monday night stunned the sports world and dearly cost bookies who were giving odds that Jacksonville’s Urban Meyer would be the first NFL coach to lose his job this fall.

Two weeks ago, Gruden’s Las Vegas Raiders were 3-0, and his rebuilding effort of the team he once coached in Oakland seemed to be on schedule. Now, the Raiders have lost two straight games--and lost their most famous coach since John Madden retired.

You’ve likely heard the details of Gruden’s thoughts, which he clearly should have kept to himself. He insulted Smith, who is reportedly unlikely to be retained as the players’ union counsel. He impugned Michael Sam, the first openly gay player to be drafted by an NFL team, and Eric Reid, who joined Colin Kaepernick in protesting racial disparity by kneeling during the national anthem.