NFL report: Honoring the best at midseason

Not half bad.

An NFL season that was in danger of never kicking off due to the coronavirus pandemic has made it to midseason. No games have been canceled (though it’s a weekly threat), and there has been plenty to enjoy.

Here, then, are one man’s picks for midseason individual honors.

MVP: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

No one on the planet is having a better year than Mahomes, who won a Super Bowl in February, got engaged, signed the biggest contract in North American team sports history and has thrown 25 touchdown passes with one interception.

Runners-up: Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Russell Wilson, Seahawks, Josh Allen, Bills; Alvin Kamara, Saints.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Flores, Dolphins

A year ago, Miami was outscored 163–26 in its first two games. Now, the Dolphins (5–3) are playoff contenders, have a franchise quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) and own the struggling Texans’ 2021 first-round draft pick.

Runners-up: Mike Tomlin, Steelers; Andy Reid, Chiefs; Sean Payton, Saints; Sean McDermott, Bills; Mike Vrabel, Titans.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER: Dalvin Cook, Vikings