NFL report: Keeping QBs healthy is trickier (and more important) than ever

The Baltimore Ravens seemed to be in good shape with Tyler Huntley filling in for injured former MVP Lamar Jackson. Then Huntley was infected, and despite veteran Josh Johnson’s noble effort, the Ravens are now on the outside looking in.

The same can be said of Denver (7–5 with Teddy Bridgewater, 0–3 when he is injured). Or of Pittsburgh, whose tie with Detroit when Ben Roethlisberger was on the COVID list that may cost the Steelers a postseason spot.

Kudos to Miami’s Jacoby Brissett (2–0 in place of Tua Tagovailoa) and Arizona’s Colt McCoy (2–1 when Kyler Murray was injured) for keeping their teams afloat. Minshew filled in for an injured Hurts and led the Eagles past the Jets last month, and Dallas got a surprising performance from Cooper Rush to beat Minnesota when Dak Prescott was in quarantine.

It’s been said that quarterback is the most important position in team sports. Taking it even further, a solid backup is perhaps the second-biggest investment an NFL team can make.