NFL report: Keeping QBs healthy is trickier (and more important) than ever

NFL coaches are often judged on their halftime and fourth-quarter adjustments. Here’s a late shift in strategy that could turn out to be a brilliant maneuver.
Philadelphia coach Nick Siriani announced this week that his surging Eagles’ three quarterbacks (Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett) will be separated inside team headquarters to minimize risk of a COVID-19 outbreak that could sideline one or more with the playoffs just two weeks away.
It makes sense, and Siriani didn’t have to look far for the inspiration. Just a week ago, the Eagles beat an undermanned Washington team whose top two quarterbacks (Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen) were sidelined with the coronavirus. Garrett Gilbert, signed off New England’s practice squad a week early, played valiantly but not well enough.
That loss—and a subsequent beatdown by Dallas five nights later—essentially eliminated Washington from playoff contention. But Ron Rivera’s team was hardly alone when it comes to struggling without its starter.
Carson Wentz went on the Colts’ COVID-19 list Tuesday and could miss Sunday’s key game against Las Vegas. And Jimmy Garoppolo has a fractured thumb, jeopardizing the 49ers’ hopes of making the playoffs.
New Orleans’ postseason hopes went marching out Monday night in a 20–3 loss to Miami, as rookie Ian Book struggled in his first start for a COVID-ravaged team missing Taysom Hill.
The Baltimore Ravens seemed to be in good shape with Tyler Huntley filling in for injured former MVP Lamar Jackson. Then Huntley was infected, and despite veteran Josh Johnson’s noble effort, the Ravens are now on the outside looking in.
The same can be said of Denver (7–5 with Teddy Bridgewater, 0–3 when he is injured). Or of Pittsburgh, whose tie with Detroit when Ben Roethlisberger was on the COVID list that may cost the Steelers a postseason spot.
Kudos to Miami’s Jacoby Brissett (2–0 in place of Tua Tagovailoa) and Arizona’s Colt McCoy (2–1 when Kyler Murray was injured) for keeping their teams afloat. Minshew filled in for an injured Hurts and led the Eagles past the Jets last month, and Dallas got a surprising performance from Cooper Rush to beat Minnesota when Dak Prescott was in quarantine.
It’s been said that quarterback is the most important position in team sports. Taking it even further, a solid backup is perhaps the second-biggest investment an NFL team can make.
It’s probably not surprising that the nine teams currently leading or tied atop their division have seen only one missed game by their starting quarterbacks (Prescott’s week off against Minnesota). Good health and good luck are critical to any team’s hopes.
But we know that Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated and has a bum pinky toe, and that Tom Brady is 44. No quarterback gets to this point in the season without some bruises and soreness, and even vaccinated and boosted players are subject to infection (or at least, contact tracing). So 16 weeks of precautions and success can go out the window with one bad decision (or just bad luck).
There are some very smart coaches in the NFL. None can guarantee their teams stay healthy. But in unusual circumstances, the shrewdest will take every possible precaution—even if it means not allowing their quarterbacks to see each other indoors.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443