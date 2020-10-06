NFL Report: NFC East is the least by a long shot

You’ve probably heard all the jokes, but here’s a new one: Which date on the calendar should the fans of any NFC East team circle?
The bye week.
It takes only one letter to convert the NFC East to NFC Least, and that letter (L) has come up a lot this season. The division’s teams are a combined 3–12–1, and that includes Washington’s season-opening victory over Philadelphia, a game some one had to win.
How weak is the division? Two weeks ago, the Eagles gained on all their rivals with a tie. Last Sunday night, they went from winless to first place in one night.
Everyone knew that Washington (1–3) and the Giants (0–4) weren’t contenders, even before Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in the season’s second week. The struggles of the Eagles (1–2–1) and Cowboys (1–3) are harder to explain.
There are some truly bizarre statistics in play here. Consider that Dallas leads the NFL in passing yardage (1,690) by nearly 100 yards a game over second-place Buffalo. And that Philadelphia’s defense has a league-high 17 sacks. But those numbers haven’t translated into any sustained success.
That’s because under new coordinator Mike Nolan, the Cowboys are allowing a league-high 36.5 points per game and has forced just two turnovers. (Perhaps we should start calling Jerry Jones’ team “Allas” because there’s no D to be found.) DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed a $105 million extension before last season, has half a sack in his past 12 games.
Dak Prescott is making his case for a record contract before next season. And while Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper might not match the “Triplets” (Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin) of Dallas’ glory years, few teams have a better trio. Still, the Cowboys would be winless if not for one of the Atlanta Falcons’ trademark collapses.
The Eagles’ biggest problem has been injuries. Carson Wentz entered Sunday night’s game in San Francisco without six offensive starters. Working behind a patchwork line anchored by third-string left tackle Jordan Mailata and throwing to unfamiliar receivers, he willed his team to a 25–20 win over the equally hobbled 49ers, giving Philadelphia what looks like a commanding division lead.
Washington has lost three straight without arguably its best players on offense (guard Brandon Scherff) and defense (rookie pass rusher Chase Young), and with a quarterback (Dwayne Haskins Jr.) who clearly doesn’t have the full trust of his coach. By the way, Ron Rivera’s cancer treatments have to sap his strength as he attempts a monumental overhaul of a team that’s been a train wreck on and off the field for two decades.
Still, Washington seems to be ahead of the Giants, who are averaging a paltry 11.8 points per game (about one quarter’s normal work for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs) without Barkley.
Giants fans might be dreaming of drafting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall next spring—except they’re not even rooting for the worst team in the Meadowlands. The dysfunctional Jets (0–4) are leading the #TankforTrevor race to the bottom.
Since the NFL went to a 16-game schedule in 1978, the worst record for a division winner was Seattle’s 7–9 mark in 2010. That mark is in jeopardy.
The good news is that, barring coronavirus cancellation, Washington visits Philadelphia and Dallas travels to the Giants on Jan. 3. That should provide a couple of wins for the division and may crown a division champion.
Or there could be two ties that day. Which would be fitting.
NFL POWER RANKINGS
1. Chiefs (4–0)
Fourth straight 4–0 start.
2. Seahawks (4–0)
When they get healthy ...
3. Packers (4–0)
Rodgers joins MVP talk.
4. Ravens (3–1)
Jackson’s passing not sharp.
5. Steelers (3–0)
Will break slow momentum?
6. Bills (4–0)
Norman’s return helped.
7. Titans (3–0)
Healthy, ready to resume?
8. Buccaneers (3–1)
Brady was Brady again.
9. Rams (3–1)
Many frequent flyer miles.
10. Colts (3–1)
A defensive team now.
11. Patriots (2–2)
Cam’s status is crucial.
12. Saints (2–2)
Brees quiets his critics.
13. 49ers (2–2)
Bad day for Trent Williams.
14. Browns (3–1)
Here comes hype again.
15. Eagles (1–2–1)
Finally forced turnovers.
16. Bears (3–1)
Can Foles beat Brady again?
17. Cardinals (2–2)
Is Fitzgerald fading?
18. Panthers (2–2)
Who needs McCaffrey?
19. Raiders (2–2)
Sloppy on and off field.
20. Vikings (1–3)
Lost last six to Seahawks.
21. Bengals (1–2–1)
Mixon, Burrow bring hope.
22. Cowboys (1–3)
Can they stop anyone?
23. Chargers (1–3)
Growing pains for Herbert.
24. Broncos (1–3)
Rypien had highs, lows.
25. Dolphins (1–3)
Tua watch has to wait.
26. Texans (0–4)
Is Bienemy the next coach?
27. Washington (1–3)
Young’s absence notable.
28. Lions (1–3)
Will Patricia survive bye?
29. Falcons (0–4)
Last 0–4 start: 1999.
30. Jaguars (1–3)
Who’s left on defense?
31. Giants (0–4)
No TDs in last two games.
32. Jets (0–4)
Now Darnold may be out.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!