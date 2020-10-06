NFL Report: NFC East is the least by a long shot

You’ve probably heard all the jokes, but here’s a new one: Which date on the calendar should the fans of any NFC East team circle?

The bye week.

It takes only one letter to convert the NFC East to NFC Least, and that letter (L) has come up a lot this season. The division’s teams are a combined 3–12–1, and that includes Washington’s season-opening victory over Philadelphia, a game some one had to win.

How weak is the division? Two weeks ago, the Eagles gained on all their rivals with a tie. Last Sunday night, they went from winless to first place in one night.

Everyone knew that Washington (1–3) and the Giants (0–4) weren’t contenders, even before Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in the season’s second week. The struggles of the Eagles (1–2–1) and Cowboys (1–3) are harder to explain.

There are some truly bizarre statistics in play here. Consider that Dallas leads the NFL in passing yardage (1,690) by nearly 100 yards a game over second-place Buffalo. And that Philadelphia’s defense has a league-high 17 sacks. But those numbers haven’t translated into any sustained success.