NFL report: NFC East matchups will be must-see viewing in the season's final month

Maybe there’s a touch of sadism in the NFL’s scheduling department. Why not take the league’s worst division in 2020 and run it on a continuous loop for the final month of the 2021 season?

Turns out, that wasn’t so crazy an idea.

A month ago, the Rotten Tomatoes rating for any NFC East game would have been in the single digits. Now, though, with Washington and Philadelphia surging and Dallas stumbling a bit, December and early January might not be must-see TV, but it will be compelling.

Winner of four straight, Washington (6–6) has five games remaining: two each against the Cowboys (8–4) and Eagles (6–7) and one against the flat-lining New York Giants (4–8). Dallas and Philadelphia close out the season in what could be a meaningful game.

Even the Giants could conceivably win the division with an improbable five-game run which includes a matchup with each of its division rivals.

The Cowboys have occupied the driver’s seat since winning six straight following a narrow season-opening loss to Tampa Bay. But some cracks have emerged, as they always seem to do for whoever leads this division.