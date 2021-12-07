NFL report: NFC East matchups will be must-see viewing in the season's final month

Maybe there’s a touch of sadism in the NFL’s scheduling department. Why not take the league’s worst division in 2020 and run it on a continuous loop for the final month of the 2021 season?
Turns out, that wasn’t so crazy an idea.
A month ago, the Rotten Tomatoes rating for any NFC East game would have been in the single digits. Now, though, with Washington and Philadelphia surging and Dallas stumbling a bit, December and early January might not be must-see TV, but it will be compelling.
Winner of four straight, Washington (6–6) has five games remaining: two each against the Cowboys (8–4) and Eagles (6–7) and one against the flat-lining New York Giants (4–8). Dallas and Philadelphia close out the season in what could be a meaningful game.
Even the Giants could conceivably win the division with an improbable five-game run which includes a matchup with each of its division rivals.
The Cowboys have occupied the driver’s seat since winning six straight following a narrow season-opening loss to Tampa Bay. But some cracks have emerged, as they always seem to do for whoever leads this division.
Dallas leads the NFL in offensive yards per game (416.3) and ranks second in scoring (29.4). Yet the Cowboys endured six three-and-outs in last Thursday’s 27–17 victory over the offensively challenged Saints. Running back Ezekiel Elliott is hobbled, and No. 2 receiver Amari Cooper is on the COVID-19 list (along with head coach Mike McCarthy). That puts more pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott, the likely NFL comeback player of the year.
The load isn’t quite as daunting now that Dallas’ defense is no longer the sieve it has been in recent seasons. Linebacker Micah Parsons (10 sacks) is the obvious defensive rookie of the year, and second-year pro Trevon Diggs is a high-risk, high-reward cornerback who lhas an NFL-high nine interceptions (two returned for touchdowns)—and shares the league lead with nine defensive penalties.
The Cowboys can all but wrap up the division with a win at Washington Sunday, but it won’t come easily. Ron Rivera’s club has shrugged off several key injuries to win four straight by a combined 10 points.
Taylor Heinicke keeps growing in confidence while operating behind arguably the NFL’s most underrated offensive line, one that has featured four starting centers.
Heinicke has two great young skill players in Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson, and if he can prevent Diggs from reaching double-digits in interceptions, Washington has a chance Sunday—especially if an improving secondary keeps the Cowboys’ passing attack from running wild.
A Washington win could make it a three-team race, now that the Eagles have won three of their last four while committing to a ground game. Philadelphia leads the NFL in rushing at 160 yards a game—a far cry from the Andy Reid days, but an effective strategy, especially with quarterback Jalen Hurts a part of the game plan when healthy.
In each of their last four wins, the Eagles have held the ball for 35 minutes or more—a similar tactic to the conservative game plans that have allowed Washington to climb back into the playoff picture.
Last year, a 7–9 record earned Washington the division title by default,. It’s possible that multiple NFC East teams will make the 2021 postseason.
Stay tuned. Last year, you couldn’t look away from the horror that was the NFC East. This year, it’s actually worth watching.
