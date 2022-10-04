NFL report: NFL simply can't be trusted to do the right thing

Once again, the NFL has proven that despite its vise-like grip on the American psyche, it can’t be trusted to do the right thing without the threat of legal action.

Tua Tagovailoa became the face of the NFL’s latest scandal when he lay convulsing on the turf in Cincinnati Thursday night with his second apparent concussion in five days. Seeing the Dolphins’ young star in distress evoked a national outrage, because it could have been avoided.

It doesn’t take a medical degree to see that something was gravely amiss four days earlier when Tagovailoa’s head slammed into the turf against Buffalo, and he collapsed while returning to the huddle. That should have earned him an indefinite rest until he regained his faculties, however long that took.

According to the NFL’s “independent” analyst, it didn’t take long. Tagovailoa missed just a handful of plays in that game, and was cleared to play on short rest against the Bengals. You know what happened.

Yet it took outrage from the NFL players’ association and medical professionals to prompt the NFL to get serious. Wisely but belatedly, the Dolphins have ruled Tagovailoa out of this Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

Does this sound familiar? The NFL denied for years that chronic traumatic encephaloathy (CTE) was a problem among retired players until getting sued and having to pay $765 million in a 2013 settlement. Did Roger Goodell learn nothing?

As for the Dolphins, they are seriously challenging the Washington Commanders for the title of the NFL’s most dysfunctional team.

This is the same franchise that is facing a lawsuit from former coach Brian Flores for alleged racially discriminatory hiring (and firing) practices. Team owner Stephen Ross is sitting in the corner for the season’s first six games, while his team has been stripped of two draft picks for allegedly tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

The league is a co-defendant in Flores’ suit, which has been joined by several other prominent minority coaches. If you read The Washington Post’s recent investigation into decades of systemic bias against coaches of color, it’s hard to believe any excuse the NFL posits for its hiring history.

The league recently bolstered its “Rooney Rule” which requires interviewing minority candidates for key coaching and front office positions. But many of those meetings remain formalities, as qualified candidates get passed over in favor of the hot young assistant from Mike Shanahan’s coaching tree.

That’s hardly the only time the league had to be threatened into doing the right thing.

It proposed a measly two-game suspension for Ray Rice until video emerged of him knocking his fiancée unconscious. It allowed Colin Kaepernick’s free speech right to kneel during the national anthem to become a divisive issue.

And while the NBA quickly removed Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for his decades of misbehavior, it seemingly has done everything possible to enable and cover for Daniel Snyder, burying the results of attorney Beth Wilkinson’s investigation and slow-walking its own probe into decades of creepy allegations.

Tagovailoa already endured a career-threating hip injury at Alabama, but remarkable recovered to become an NFL starter. Now, his mental health is at stake.

And, as with so many previous cases, the NFL seems disinclined to do anything—until it has to.