NFL Report: Offensive line injuries can cripple contenders

Every week of the NFL season brings a lengthy injury report filled with sprains, breaks and tears. In a next-man-up league, teammates take a minute to feel sorry for their fallen peers, then get back to work.
Some losses are obviously more impactful than others, especially at key positions. Dallas fans have been grieving Dak Prescott’s gruesome season-ending ankle fracture, but his is not the only significant injury to hamstring the Cowboys’ chances of winning the weak NFC East. It’s still what’s up front that counts.
The Cowboys have lost virtually their entire starting offensive line since the start of the season. Center Joe Looney (knee) and tackles Tyron Smith (neck) and La’el Collins (hip) are in the injured reserve list, and Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin is questionable for Sunday’s game at Washington with a concussion.
Dallas gets no sympathy from its division rival in Philadelphia, especially since the Eagles have lost tackles Jason Peters (toe), Lane Johnson (ankle) and Jack Driscoll (ankle), as well as guards Isaac Seumalo (knee) and Brandon Brooks (Achilles tendon).
And the members of Washington’s quarterback carousel might have felt better had Pro Bowl guar Brandon Scherff not missed three games with a knee injury.
Two more key blockers went down Sunday, and their potential absence will show just how good their respective teams are.
We saw just how valuable David Bakhtiari is to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers had been sacked just three times in a 4-0 start. On Sunday alone, he went down five times and threw two interceptions against Tampa Bay as the Packers were exposed and crushed, 38–10.
It was no coincidence that Bakhtiari left that game with a chest injury and did not return. As of Monday afternoon, there was no update on his status, but the Packers won’t go far without him.
The Tennessee Titans managed to rally past the disappointing Houston Texans in overtime despite a season-ending ACL injury to three-time Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan, but the future looks much more uncertain.
This Sunday, the Titans face fellow unbeaten Pittsburgh, which owns the NFL’s best rushing defense. (Granted, the Steelers figure to be without standout linebacker Devin Bush, who suffered a knee injury of his own.
But the sledding for NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will get tougher without his best blocker. And between now and Dec. 1, the Titans are scheduled to play the Indianapolis Colts twice and the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears once each. Those teams’ combined record: 14–4.
Likewise, the San Francisco 49ers have endured a plague of injuries, with defensive stars Nick Bosa (ACL) and Richard Sherman (calf) among the most prominent. But if left tackle Trent Williams’ ankle sidelines him for any length of time, coach Kyle Shanahan’s innovative offense will be hamstrung.
And Buffalo’s second straight loss after a 4–0 start coincided with a knee injury to starting guard Cody Ford.
Other high-profile stars around the league—Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, Denver’s Von Miller, the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Minnesota’s Anthony Barr and Dalvin Cook, Tampa Bay’s Vita Vea—have gone down with injuries. Still, a quarterback’s bodyguards seem to have an outsized impact—especially when they’re incapacitated.
It’s actually remarkable that offensive linemen aren’t injured more often, given the chaotic, elephantine scrums that constitute their workplace. When a good one goes down, the loss can be dramatic.
NFL POWER RANKINGS
1. Seahawks (5–0)
Rested for West gauntlet.
2. Steelers (5–0)
5–0 usually means title.
3. Chiefs (5–1)
With Bell, rich get richer.
4. Ravens (5–1)
Earlier bye should help.
5. Titans (5–0)
Lewan’s ACL tear mars win.
6. Buccaneers (4–2)
Don’t sleep on the D.
7. Packers (4–1)
Who were those imposters?
8. Bills (4–2)
Jets offer shot to rebound.
9. Bears (5–1)
Houston-Carson helping.
10. Colts (4–2)
Revenge for Rivers.
11. Rams (4–2)
Just how good are they?
12. Saints (3–2)
Plans to play at LSU nixed.
13. Cardinals (4–2)
Balanced offense works.
14. Raiders (3–2)
Bucs will test progress.
15. 49ers (3–3)
Schedule ahead is brutal.
16. Browns (4–2)
Never live up to the hype.
17. Dolphins (3–3)
Tua gets bye week to prep.
18. Patriots (2–3)
Slowest start since 2001.
19. Panthers (3–3)
McCaffrey near return?
20. Broncos (2–3)
Key drop for Hamilton.
21. Chargers (1–4)
Is Herbert the new Fouts?
22. Texans (1–5)
Defense crumbled late.
23. Vikings (1–5)
Cousins pick-prone again.
24. Cowboys (2–4)
Zeke’s fumbling an issue.
25. Eagles (1–4–1)
No time to nurse injuries.
26. Bengals (1–4–1)
Still learning how to close.
27. Lions (2–3)
Can they salvage season?
28. Falcons (1–5)
New coach, new result.
29. Giants (1–5)
Lost last seven to Eagles.
30. Washington (1–5)
QBs keep giving it away.
31. Jaguars (1–5)
Defense is getting worse.
32. Jets (0–6)
Now coaches are at war.
