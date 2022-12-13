NFL report: Playoffs could have an East Coast bias

Anyone who decries an East Coast bias probably shouldn’t watch the upcoming NFL playoffs.

It’s highly unlikely, but not impossible, that half of the 14-team postseason field could come from the league’s two East Divisions. If the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals weren’t dueling for the AFC North title with identical 9-4 records, there would be a miniscule chance at having all six wild-card teams coming from two divisions.

NFC East leader Philadelphia (12-1) is already in, and Dallas (10-3) seems locked in to a first-round game at Tampa Bay (6-7) if the Bucs hold on to win the putrid NFC South. (Dallas isn’t even in the Eastern time zone, by the way, but it is located in east Texas, which must count for something.)

Assuming there isn’t a second straight tie, the winner of Sunday night’s rematch between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants (both 7-5-1) will be in good shape in the NFC. But the loser won’t be eliminated, either, despite both teams having remaining schedules that rank among the league’s five toughest.

That’s because both teams will stay ahead of Seattle (7-6) for the final spot if the Seahawks lose to the West-leading San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Thursday night.

The surging Detroit Lions (6-7) are a great story and have the third-easiest remaining schedule, but they have almost zero margin for error. With games remaining against the Jets (7-6), Panthers (5-8), Bears (3-10) and Packers (5-8), the Lions could become the first team ever to reach the playoffs after a 1-6 start.

On paper, the Commanders and Giants have much tougher schedules.

After Sunday night’s game, Washington has a short week and before a cross-country flight to face the 49ers, then faces a Cleveland team with Deshaun Watson shaking off the rust before hosting Dallas in its finale. The slumping Giants (0-3-1 in their last four games) close with the Vikings (10-3), Colts (4-8-1) and Eagles.

But Dallas and Philadelphia are likely to have little incentive to play their starters in the season finales, so those games may not be quite as daunting. So while Sunday night’s winner will control its destiny, don’t count the loser out just yet.

The AFC is only a bit clearer.

The North runner-up (Cincinnati or Baltimore) is almost assured of a wild-card spot. Miami (8-5) and three 7-6 teams (New England, the Jets and Chargers) are battling for the other two.

The Chargers have by far the easiest path, with the league’s second-softest remaining schedule. They host slumping Titans (losers of three straight) on Sunday, followed by games against the Colts, Rams and Broncos (combined record: 11-27-1). Only a catastrophic collapse would keep them out.

Like the Giants, the Dolphins are leaking oil, having dropped two straight with a Saturday night trip to Buffalo (10-3) next. Miami also has remaining dates with its other two division rivals.

After this Sunday’s visit to Las Vegas, the Patriots also have a murderer’s row of games against the Bengals, Dolphins and Bills. The Jets host the Lions Sunday in what amounts to an elimination game, then face the Jaguars, Seahawks and Dolphins.

No division has ever sent all four of its teams to the playoffs, and that likely won’t change this year. But every squad in the East will be in contention at Christmas, and that’s unusual.