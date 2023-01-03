NFL report: Quarterback chase likely to supplant coaching carousel in teams' offseason focus

As difficult as it is to think about at the moment, there will be football played this weekend, and beyond. And especially for many of those teams whose seasons will end Sunday, finding a franchise quarterback will be the top offseason priority.

Carson Wentz’s flameout last Sunday against Cleveland officially put the Washington Commanders on that list. Ron Rivera gambled that the veteran’s third team in three years would be his lucky landing spot, but Wentz’s short tenure in D.C. ended just as it did in Philadelphia and Indianapolis.

So the Commanders join the Texans, Colts, Raiders, Panthers and likely the Jets as teams with urgent quarterback needs. That list could grow if the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill and/or Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa can’t recover from recurring injuries.

Then there’s Tier II, franchises that could stand an upgrade: the Saints and Falcons.

An intriguing subset includes be a couple of teams with productive veterans who are about to become free agents. Few observers believe Tom Brady will return to Tampa, and even fewer think he’ll retire for good, even at 45. Geno Smith has earned himself a major payday, whether it’s in Seattle or elsewhere.

Finally, there’s Denver, which mortgaged its future to acquire Russell Wilson and got a player who looked more like Woodrow Wilson in his first year in a new city and system.

Most draft experts believe there are three or four likely first-round quarterbacks in this year’s draft: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and possibly Florida’s Anthony Richardson, whose college production didn’t match his physical skills.

The Texans are almost sure to select one of them with the likely No. 1 pick or the first-rounder they got from Cleveland in the Deshaun Watson trade. The Colts, Raiders and Seahawks (who have Denver’s first-rounder in the Wilson trade) will also be picking in the top 10 and could be highly motivated to draft a young passer.

Teams like the Commanders, Rams and Buccaneers seem more likely to look to veterans to fill their voids (assuming they exist).

Washington’s gamble on Wentz failed nearly as badly as Denver’s Wilson wager. The Commanders gave up two high draft picks and devoted $22 million in salary-cap space to Wentz.

It won’t cost the Commanders a dime to cut him, but with a talented defense and good young skill-position players, will they want to devote another season to an unproven rookie (or youngster Sam Howell)? Not if Ron Rivera returns for a fourth season, when the heat will be intense.

Washington won’t pick until the middle of the first round, anyway, when all but Richardson will be gone.

At least the Commanders have a first-round pick. The Rams and Broncos don’t, and winning the wretched NFC South means the Bucs will be picking in the 20s.

Look for those teams to take part in a veteran quarterback carousel, with Brady as the likely headliner but Smith, Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr also in demand.

With several strong teams but no clear favorite, the upcoming NFL playoffs should be nearly as entertaining as the college variety. The postseason quarterback chase could be even more so.