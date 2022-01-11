 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFL report: Rewarding the best (and most disappointing) in a remarkable season
Panthers Buccaneers Football

At age 44, Tom Brady can still get it done.

 Mark LoMoglio

Count me among the skeptics when the NFL announced its plans to expand to 17 regular-season games for the 2021 season. More games meant more chances for injuries, concussions and COVID—as well as owners lining their pockets with more money.

Those issues haven’t gone away, but if Roger Goodell can guarantee every Week 18 will bring as much suspense and action as this year’s, the criticism will disappear.

Thirteen of last Sunday’s 16 games had some playoff implications. (Not surprisingly, Washington at the Giants did not.)

The Steelers, 49ers and Raiders all won in overtime when a loss would have ended their seasons, and the Las Vegas/L.A. Chargers game may have been the wildest regular-season finale in the century-old league’s history.

Let’s hope the playoffs bring similar intrigue. Before we dive in, let’s recognize the NFL’s best (and worst) of 2022:

MVP: Tom Brady, Bucs

It’s hard to separate the ageless Brady from his top rival, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. At 44, Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43); Rodgers had the top passer rating (111.9) and threw just four interceptions with 37 TD passes.

Their TV commercials are a tossup, and they both stunk against the Saints. Rodgers’ Packers did earn the NFC’s top seed. We’ll give Brady the edge because he’s vaccinated (and played all 17 games) and for his unwarranted compassion for Antonio Brown.

Runners-up: Rodgers; T.J. Watt, Steelers.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER: Cooper Kupp, Rams

No wonder Matt Stafford wanted to come to L.A. Cupp led the league in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16), barely missing single-season records in the first two categories (albeit in 17 games).

Runners-up: Jonathan Taylor, Colts; Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Kyler Murray, Cardinals; Deebo Samuel, 49ers.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER: T.J. Watt, Steelers

After J.J. won it three times, maybe this award should be named for the Watt family. Besides his record-tying 22.5 sacks, T.J. helped keep an offensively challenged team in playoff contention.

Runners-up: Aaron Donald, Rams; Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, Cowboys; Jordan Poyer, Bills.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

Reuniting him with former LSU teammate Joe Burrow made sense. Chase set a rookie record with 1,455 yards and scored 13 times, helping the Bengals make the playoffs.

Runners-up: Mac Jones, Patriots; Najee Harris, Steelers; Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins; Creed Humphrey, Chiefs; Rashawn Slater, Chargers.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE: Micah Parsons, Cowboys

He’s not quite (yet) in the Lawrence Taylor disruptor category, but every opponent has to game-plan for his speed and ferocity. His 13 sacks may be just the start.

Distant runners-up: Nick Bolton, Chiefs; Patrick Surtain Jr., Broncos.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rich Bisaccia, Raiders

He took over a team in disarray after Jon Gruden’s abrupt resignation, endured major issues on and off the field and got Las Vegas into the playoffs for just the second time since 2002, winning their last four games by four points or fewer.

Runners-up: Mike Vrabel, Titans; Bill Belichick, Patriots; Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals.

COMEBACK PLAYER: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

From a grotesquely shattered ankle to a club-record 37 TD passes. Not too shabby.

Runners-up: Joe Burrow, Bengals; James Conner, Cardinals.

MOST DISAPPOINTING

Team: Colts; Player: Baker Mayfield, Browns; Rookie: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; Coach: (tie) Urban Meyer, Jaguars and Joe Judge, Giants.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

More Information

FINAL POWER RANKINGS

1. Packers (13–4)

Key cogs could return.

2. Buccaneers (13–4)

Need a healthy defense.

3. Chiefs (12–5)

Run defense will be tested.

4. Titans (12–5)

Henry’s return would help.

5. Rams (12–5)

Pass blocking is shaky.

6. Bills (11–6)

Is there a better defense?

7. Cowboys (12–5)

Is there a better offense?

8. Cardinals (11–6)

They’re 8–1 on the road.

9. 49ers (10–7)

Garoppolo’s thumb ailing.

10. Patriots (10–7)

Montana-esque finish.

11. Bengals (10–7)

Playoff neophites.

12. Raiders (10–7)

Is there a better story?

13. Steelers (9–7–1)

Ben gets a curtain call.

14. Eagles (9–8)

Can they shorten game?

15. Chargers (9–8)

Did everything but win.

16. Dolphins (8–8)

Will they pursue Harbaugh?

17. Saints (9–8)

Who’s their 2022 QB?

18. Colts (9–8)

Shameful finish to season.

19. Ravens (9–8)

Just too much adversity.

20. Browns (8–9)

Mayfield: one more year?

21. Vikings (8–9)

Is Cousins’ time short?

22. Seahawks (7–10)

Major decisions ahead.

23. Broncos (7–10)

Offensive upgrade critical.

24. Falcons (7–10)

Lots of holes to plug.

25. Washington (7–10)

Need new game, not name.

26. Bears (6–11)

Fields is the building block.

27. Lions (3–13–1)

Should improve in 2022.

28. Texans (4–13)

Watson’s the first domino.

29. Panthers (5–12)

Need a healthy McCaffrey.

30. Jets (4–13)

They could be the Giants.

31. Jaguars (3–14)

Won game, No. 1 pick.

32. Giants (4–13)

Waited a day to fire Judge.

