NFL report: Rewarding the best (and most disappointing) in a remarkable season

Count me among the skeptics when the NFL announced its plans to expand to 17 regular-season games for the 2021 season. More games meant more chances for injuries, concussions and COVID—as well as owners lining their pockets with more money.

Those issues haven’t gone away, but if Roger Goodell can guarantee every Week 18 will bring as much suspense and action as this year’s, the criticism will disappear.

Thirteen of last Sunday’s 16 games had some playoff implications. (Not surprisingly, Washington at the Giants did not.)

The Steelers, 49ers and Raiders all won in overtime when a loss would have ended their seasons, and the Las Vegas/L.A. Chargers game may have been the wildest regular-season finale in the century-old league’s history.

Let’s hope the playoffs bring similar intrigue. Before we dive in, let’s recognize the NFL’s best (and worst) of 2022:

MVP: Tom Brady, Bucs

It’s hard to separate the ageless Brady from his top rival, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. At 44, Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43); Rodgers had the top passer rating (111.9) and threw just four interceptions with 37 TD passes.