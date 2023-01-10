NFL report: Rewarding the league's best for 2022

Three of the NFL’s hottest teams at the end of the season (Pittsburgh, Detroit and Green Bay) missed the postseason. The Tennessee Titans would have gotten in if they had snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday.

And Tom Brady led Tampa Bay to the worst record (8-9) of any NFC playoff team, two years after winning his seventh Super Bowl as a wild-card entrant.

Just another ho-hum year in the NFL, right? Thankfully, what could have been a horrifying fate for Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin looks to be taking a positive turn.

Before we tackle what should be a fascinating and wide-open playoff season—including a possible neutral-site AFC championship game—let’s reward the best of the regular season.

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

His top receiver (Tyreek Hill) was traded to Miami, and Andy Reid apparently drew fake mustaches on his face while he was sleeping. But Mahomes still managed to set an NFL single-season total yardage record (5,608 yards) and lead the Chiefs (14-3) to the AFC’s top seed.

Runners-up: Jalen Hurts, Eagles; Josh Allen, Bills; Joe Burrow, Bengals; Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; Nick Bosa, 49ers.

Offensive player: Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Before a late slump, he was on pace to set an NFL season record for receiving yards. He still finished with league highs of 128 catches, 1,809 yards and 80 first-down receptions for a puzzling team that either won close or lost big.

Runners-up: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins; Stefon Diggs, Bills; Josh Jacobs, Raiders; Derrick Henry, Titans; Justin Herbert, Chargers.

Defensive player: Nick Bosa, 49ers

He was often unblockable, posting a league-high 18.5 sacks for the league’s best defense, which held opponents to under 17 points per game. He was held without a sack in just three of 17 games.

Runners-up: Chris Jones and Nick Bolton, Chiefs; Myles Garrett, Browns; Haason Reddick, Eagles; Micah Parsons, Cowboys; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers; Foye Oluokun, Jaguars.

Coach of the year: Doug Pederson, Jaguars

Yes, owner Shahid Kahn broke the bank on free agency. And yes, the Jags won a horrible division. But reversing a legacy of mediocrity in Jacksonville is little short of miraculous.

Runners-up: Pete Carroll, Seahawks; Brian Daboll, Giants; Dan Campbell, Lions; Andy Reid, Chiefs; Kyle Shanahan, 49ers; Mike Tomlin, Steelers.

Offensive rookie: Kenny Pickett, Steelers

The only quarterback taken in the first round in 2022 justified that trust and silenced doubt about replacing Ben Roethlisberger. If not for concussion issues, he might have led Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

Runners-up: Brock Purdy, 49ers; Travis Etienne, Jaguars; Kenneth Walker, Seahawks; Justin Allgaier, Falcons; Garrett Wilson, Jets; Chris Olave, Saints, Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens.

Defensive rookie: Sauce Gardner, Jets

No one wants to be covered by Sauce, the Jets’ best cornerback since Darelle Revis. Gardner had just two interceptions, but led the NFL with 20 passes defensed.

Runners-up: Aiden Hutchinson, Lions; Tariq Woolen, Seahawks; Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants; Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Jalen Pitre, Texans.

Comeback player: Geno Smith, Seahawks

Replacing Russell Wilson in Seattle is a huge ask, but Smith thoroughly outperformed his esteemed predecessor, led the Seahawks to the playoffs and is set to finally cash in.

Runners-up: Saquon Barkley, Giants; Jared Goff, Lions; Christian McCaffrey, 49ers.

Most disappointing: Player-Russell Wilson; Team-L.A. Rams; Rookie-Quay Walker, Packers.