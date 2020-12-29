NFL Report: Rodgers gets one MVP vote

Balloting is sure to be close and intense, with the losing candidate’s supporters feeling wronged and asking for a recount.
In the end, though, only one quarterback can become NFL MVP. With apologies to Buffalo’s Josh Allen, it’s a two-man race between Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.
Mahomes has followed up his Super Bowl victory with a stellar season that includes a league-high 4,740 yards, 38 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. (Oh yes, and a 14–1 record).
Rodgers counters by leading the NFL with 44 TD passes (against just five picks) and an unsurpassed 119.4 passer rating.
You couldn’t go wrong with either star—or with Allen (4,320 yards, 34 TD passes), who might do what Jim Kelly couldn’t and bring a championship to Buffalo. Any two of those three in a Super Bowl matchup would make it must-see.
But the choice here is Rodgers. Not just because of his slightly superior numbers, but because his supporting cast (outside of Davante Adams) isn’t as star-studded as Mahomes’. He’ll have to make do with his record contract, engagement, and possibly a second ring.
Here are one man’s picks for the other NFL awards:
OFFENSIVE PLAYER: Stefon Diggs, Bills WR
The former Maryland star has become a matchup nightmare after coming over from Minnesota, leading the league in receptions (120) and yardage (1,450). His three TDs in Monday night’s win over the Patriots seals the deal.
Runners-up: Derrick Henry, Titans; Davante Adams, Packers; Travis Kelce, Chiefs; DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals; DK Metcalf, Seahawks.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER T.J. Watt, Steelers OLB
Move over, J.J., you’re not the only member of your family to win this award. It’s a close call over L.A. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. But Watt has more sacks (15–13.5) for a team that’s already clinched a playoff bid.
Runners-up: Xavien Howard, Dolphins; Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs; Haason Redick, Cardinals; Devin White, Bucs; Jordan Poyer, Bills.
ROOKIES OF THE YEAR Chase Young, Washington DE and Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR.
Young’s impact has grown with his team’s late-season surge, with game-changing plays nearly every week. Jefferson (1,267 receiving yards) has helped Minnesota replace Diggs’ production.
Runners-up: Offense—Justin Herbert, Chargers QB; Tristan Wirfs, Bucs OT; Jedrick Wills, Browns OT; James Robinson, Jaguars RB; Jonathan Taylor, Colts RB; Antonio Gibson, Washington RB. Defense—Antoine Winfield, Bucs S; Patrick Queen, Ravens LB.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sean McDermott, Bills
He and Miami’s Brian Flores consigned Bill Belichick to third place in the AFC East after 11 straight division titles. In three years, McDermott has built a beast.
Runners-up: Flores; Andy Reid, Chiefs; Matt LaFleur, Packers; Mike Tomlin, Steelers; Pete Carroll, Seahawks; Sean Payton, Saints.
COMEBACK PLAYER Alex Smith, Washington
Even if he doesn’t play Sunday (or ever again), this award should bear his name. Enough said.
Distant runner-up: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers.
MOST IMPROVED Kyler Murray, Cards QB
He struggled last week, but just try to contain him in space.
Runners-up: Curtis Samuel, Panthers WR/RB; Wyatt Teller, Browns OG; Garrett Bolls, Broncos OT; Leonard Williams, Giants DT.
MOST DISAPPOINTING
Team: (tie) Eagles and Texans. Player: Carson Wentz, Eagles QB. Rookie: Isaiah Simmons, Cardinals LB.
