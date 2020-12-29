NFL Report: Rodgers gets one MVP vote

Balloting is sure to be close and intense, with the losing candidate’s supporters feeling wronged and asking for a recount.

In the end, though, only one quarterback can become NFL MVP. With apologies to Buffalo’s Josh Allen, it’s a two-man race between Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

Mahomes has followed up his Super Bowl victory with a stellar season that includes a league-high 4,740 yards, 38 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. (Oh yes, and a 14–1 record).

Rodgers counters by leading the NFL with 44 TD passes (against just five picks) and an unsurpassed 119.4 passer rating.

You couldn’t go wrong with either star—or with Allen (4,320 yards, 34 TD passes), who might do what Jim Kelly couldn’t and bring a championship to Buffalo. Any two of those three in a Super Bowl matchup would make it must-see.

But the choice here is Rodgers. Not just because of his slightly superior numbers, but because his supporting cast (outside of Davante Adams) isn’t as star-studded as Mahomes’. He’ll have to make do with his record contract, engagement, and possibly a second ring.

Here are one man’s picks for the other NFL awards: